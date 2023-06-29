FESTIVAL DE THÉÂTRE – ATELIER HABILLE TON COTY EN ROUGE 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg, 29 juin 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Le désormais traditionnel atelier parents-enfants vous attend pour bricoler de vos mains et mettre du rouge partout ! Le Cotylédon accueillera des spectacles enfants dans le cadre du festival de théâtre.. Tout public

Mercredi à 14:00:00 ; fin : . 0 EUR.

1 rue du Maréchal Foch Le Cotylédon

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



The now-traditional parent-child workshop is waiting for you to get your hands dirty and put red everywhere! The Cotylédon will host children’s shows as part of the theater festival.

El ya tradicional taller para padres e hijos te espera para que te ensucies las manos y pongas rojo por todas partes Cotylédon acogerá espectáculos infantiles en el marco del festival de teatro.

Der mittlerweile traditionelle Eltern-Kind-Workshop erwartet Sie, um mit Ihren Händen zu basteln und überall Rot zu setzen! Im Cotylédon finden im Rahmen des Theaterfestivals Kinderaufführungen statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-24 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG