CONCERT – 62-82 REVIVAL (REPRISES FOLK-ROCK) 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg, 18 novembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Frères de scène depuis de nombreuses années (Trio JeanLo, Les Culs Trempés…), Loïc Ubéra et Olivier Herrmann se sont lancés dans le projet « 62/82 Revival » qui est une revisite originale, année après année, de chansons phares de la période 1962/1982 (et plus si affinités) dans un style folk/rock acoustique, aux touches de funk et de jazz. Entrée libre, contribution au chapeau.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . 0 EUR.

1 rue du Maréchal Foch

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Stage brothers for many years (Trio JeanLo, Les Culs Trempés?), Loïc Ubéra and Olivier Herrmann have launched the « 62/82 Revival » project, an original year-by-year revisiting of key songs from the 1962/1982 period (and beyond) in an acoustic folk/rock style, with touches of funk and jazz. Free admission, contribution by hat.

Hermanos de escenario desde hace muchos años (Trío JeanLo, Les Culs Trempés…), Loïc Ubéra y Olivier Herrmann se han embarcado en el proyecto « 62/82 Revival », una original revisitación año por año de canciones clave del periodo 1962/1982 (y más allá) en un estilo folk/rock acústico, con toques de funk y jazz. Entrada gratuita, contribución a la gorra.

Loïc Ubéra und Olivier Herrmann, seit vielen Jahren Bühnenbrüder (Trio JeanLo, Les Culs Trempés?), haben sich dem Projekt « 62/82 Revival » verschrieben. Dabei handelt es sich um eine originelle, Jahr für Jahr stattfindende Neuinterpretation der wichtigsten Lieder aus der Zeit von 1962/1982 (und darüber hinaus) in einem akustischen Folk/Rock-Stil mit Funk- und Jazz-Anklängen. Eintritt frei, Beitrag mit Hut.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG