VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION GRAVURES-ESTAMPES D’ALBAN DREYSSÉ 1 rue du Maréchal Foch Phalsbourg, 4 novembre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Mythologie du quotidien & anatomie de l’intime – Une chronique intime d’un quotidien devenu mythique qui se dessine au travers des estampes. Dans un mouvement de réciproque, ce travail questionne la notion mythologique, le fabuleux ordinaire à l’époque contemporaine. L’espace privé comme imaginaire, qui peut être réaliste ou fantastique, où s’évade entre les murs, une poésie de l’intime, de l’ordinaire, exprimée par le vivant et la matière dans un jeu de réciprocité entre l’intériorité et l’extériorité. Alban Dreyssé est artiste visuel, il vit et travaille à Strasbourg. Il utilise notamment la gravure et l’estampe comme médium d’expression. Il est le fondateur de l’Atelier Imago, espace artistique dédié à l’apprentissage et l’expérimentation des procédés de l’estampe.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-04 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . 0 EUR.

1 rue du Maréchal Foch

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Mythology of the everyday & anatomy of the intimate – An intimate chronicle of an everyday life that has become mythical, as depicted in the prints. In a reciprocal movement, this work questions the mythological notion of the fabulous ordinary in contemporary times. The private space as imaginary, which can be realistic or fantastic, where between the walls escapes a poetry of intimacy, of the ordinary, expressed by the living and the material in an interplay of reciprocity between interiority and exteriority. Alban Dreyssé is a visual artist who lives and works in Strasbourg. His medium of expression is engraving and printmaking. He is the founder of Atelier Imago, an artistic space dedicated to learning and experimenting with printmaking processes.

Mitología de lo cotidiano y anatomía de lo íntimo – Crónica íntima de una vida cotidiana que se ha convertido en mítica, tal y como se representa en los grabados. En un movimiento recíproco, esta obra cuestiona la noción mitológica, lo fabuloso cotidiano en la época contemporánea. El espacio privado como imaginario, que puede ser realista o fantástico, donde entre las paredes se escapa una poesía de la intimidad, de lo ordinario, expresada por lo vivo y lo material en un juego de reciprocidad entre interioridad y exterioridad. Alban Dreyssé es un artista visual que vive y trabaja en Estrasburgo. Su medio de expresión es el grabado y la estampación. Es el fundador de Atelier Imago, un espacio artístico dedicado al aprendizaje y la experimentación con procesos de grabado.

Mythologie des Alltags & Anatomie des Intimen – Eine intime Chronik eines mythisch gewordenen Alltags, die sich durch die Drucke abzeichnet. In einer reziproken Bewegung hinterfragt diese Arbeit den mythologischen Begriff, das gewöhnliche Fabelhafte in der heutigen Zeit. Der private Raum als imaginärer Raum, der realistisch oder fantastisch sein kann, wo zwischen den Wänden eine Poesie des Intimen, des Gewöhnlichen entweicht, die durch das Lebendige und die Materie in einem Wechselspiel zwischen Innerlichkeit und Äußerlichkeit zum Ausdruck gebracht wird. Alban Dreyssé ist ein visueller Künstler, der in Straßburg lebt und arbeitet. Er nutzt insbesondere die Gravur und den Druck als Ausdrucksmedium. Er ist der Gründer des Atelier Imago, einem Kunstraum, der sich dem Erlernen und Experimentieren mit Druckverfahren widmet.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG