CONCERT – ALI MCGUIRK (SOUL / FOLK) 1 rue du Maréchal FOCH Phalsbourg, 27 octobre 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

L’association Tramengo vous propose une nouvelle fois un voyage outre-Atlantique, direction Boston.

Alliant la puissance de la soul classique au lyrisme d’un auteur-compositeur folk, Ali McGuirk a la rare capacité de faire taire une salle avec seulement quelques mots d’une chanson. Avec une voix brute et sulfureuse et un style ancré dans l’improvisation, ses concerts sont un voyage hypnotique et intime.

Prix libre au chapeau.

Site Ali McGuirk : http://alimcguirk.com/about

Bandcamp : https://alimcguirk.bandcamp.com/. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-27 21:00:00 fin : 2023-10-27 . 10 EUR.

1 rue du Maréchal FOCH Espace Culturel Le Cotylédon

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Once again, the Tramengo association invites you to take a trip across the Atlantic to Boston.

Combining the power of classic soul with the lyricism of a folk songwriter, Ali McGuirk has the rare ability to silence a room with just a few words of a song. With a raw, sultry voice and a style rooted in improvisation, her concerts are a hypnotic, intimate journey.

Free admission.

Ali McGuirk website: http://alimcguirk.com/about

Bandcamp : https://alimcguirk.bandcamp.com/

La asociación Tramengo vuelve a ofrecerte un viaje a través del Atlántico hasta Boston.

Combinando la fuerza del soul clásico con el lirismo de una compositora folk, Ali McGuirk tiene la rara habilidad de silenciar una sala con sólo unas palabras de una canción. Con una voz cruda y sensual y un estilo basado en la improvisación, sus conciertos son un viaje hipnótico e íntimo.

Entrada gratuita.

Página web de Ali McGuirk: http://alimcguirk.com/about

Bandcamp: https://alimcguirk.bandcamp.com/

Der Verein Tramengo lädt Sie wieder einmal zu einer Reise über den Atlantik ein, Richtung Boston.

Ali McGuirk verbindet die Kraft des klassischen Soul mit der Lyrik eines Folk-Songwriters und hat die seltene Fähigkeit, einen Saal mit nur wenigen Worten eines Liedes zum Schweigen zu bringen. Mit einer rohen, schwefeligen Stimme und einem in der Improvisation verankerten Stil sind seine Konzerte eine hypnotische und intime Reise.

Freier Hutpreis.

Ali McGuirk Website: http://alimcguirk.com/about

Bandcamp: https://alimcguirk.bandcamp.com/

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG