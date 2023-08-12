TRIKES SHOW 3 1 rue du Général Stuhl Bitche, 12 août 2023, Bitche.

Bitche,Moselle

Troisième édition de bitche Trikes Show. durant les deux jours les horaires d’ouvertures seront de 10h à 01h.

Au programme, visite de la citadelle, Show Trike wash, spectacle polytechnique, show Johnny Hallyday et bine d’autres animatiosn encore tout au long de la journée.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-12 10:00:00 fin : 2023-08-13 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue du Général Stuhl Espace des Cuirassiers

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est



Third edition of the Bitche Trikes Show. Opening hours for both days are from 10am to 01am.

The program includes a visit to the citadel, a trike wash show, a polytechnic show, a Johnny Hallyday show and much more throughout the day.

Tercera edición del Salón del Triciclo de Bitche. El horario de apertura de ambos días será de 10.00 a 1.00 horas.

El programa incluye una visita a la ciudadela, un espectáculo de lavado de triciclos, un espectáculo politécnico, un espectáculo de Johnny Hallyday y muchas otras animaciones a lo largo del día.

Dritte Ausgabe der Bitche Trikes Show. Die Öffnungszeiten sind an beiden Tagen von 10:00 bis 01:00 Uhr.

Auf dem Programm stehen unter anderem eine Besichtigung der Zitadelle, eine Trike-Wash-Show, eine polytechnische Show, eine Johnny-Hallyday-Show und viele weitere Veranstaltungen, die den ganzen Tag über stattfinden.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE