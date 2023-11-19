CONCERT – AMIS DE L’ORGUE DE NOTRE DAME DES NATIONS 1 rue du Général Frère Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 19 novembre 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy.

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert organisé par l’AONDN

ORCHESTRE Armoñia

Cet orchestre offrira des oeuvres de compositeurs connus et sera placé sous la direction de son nouveau chef, Pierre COLOMBAIN, par ailleurs hautbois solo de l’orchestre de l’opéra national de Lorraine et infatigable animateur du club Arlequin bien connu sur Vandoeuvre.

Participation libre. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-19 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue du Général Frère Eglise Sainte Bernadette

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Concert organized by AONDN

ORCHESTRA Armoñia

This orchestra will perform works by well-known composers, under the direction of its new conductor, Pierre COLOMBAIN, who is also oboe soloist with the Opéra National de Lorraine orchestra, and a tireless member of Vandoeuvre’s well-known Harlequin Club.

Free admission

Concierto organizado por AONDN

ORQUESTA Armoñia

Esta orquesta interpretará obras de compositores conocidos bajo la dirección de su nuevo director, Pierre COLOMBAIN, que también es oboe solista de la orquesta de la Ópera Nacional de Lorena y miembro incansable del conocido club Arlequín de Vandoeuvre.

Entrada gratuita

Konzert organisiert von der AONDN

ORCHESTER Armoñia

Dieses Orchester wird Werke bekannter Komponisten darbieten und unter der Leitung seines neuen Dirigenten Pierre COLOMBAIN stehen, der außerdem Solo-Oboe des Orchesters der Nationaloper Lothringen ist und unermüdlich den in Vandoeuvre bekannten Harlekin-Club leitet.

Freie Teilnahme

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par DESTINATION NANCY