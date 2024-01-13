Exposition : Tsavt Tanem 1 rue du Ballon Uffholtz, 13 janvier 2024 13:30, Uffholtz.

Uffholtz,Haut-Rhin

Camille Lévêque explore les notions de mémoire, identité(s) et intimité, mettant la famille comme pierre angulaire de son analyse. Sa pratique mélange photographie, collage, vidéo et installation..

2024-01-13 fin : 2024-04-13 18:00:00. EUR.

1 rue du Ballon

Uffholtz 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Camille Lévêque explores notions of memory, identity(ies) and intimacy, using the family as the cornerstone of her analysis. Her practice combines photography, collage, video and installation.

Camille Lévêque explora las nociones de memoria, identidad(es) e intimidad, utilizando la familia como piedra angular de su análisis. Su obra combina fotografía, collage, vídeo e instalación.

Camille Lévêque erforscht die Begriffe Erinnerung, Identität(en) und Intimität und stellt die Familie als Eckpfeiler ihrer Analyse dar. In ihrer Praxis vermischt sie Fotografie, Collage, Video und Installation.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-02 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay