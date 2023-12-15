Marché de Noël 1 rue du 4 Septembre Levroux, 15 décembre 2023, Levroux.

Levroux,Indre

Un peu de magie et de joie à l’approche des fêtes de fin d’année : le 16ème marché de Noël artisanal et gastronomique de Levroux se tiendra autour de la collégiale Saint-Sylvain jusqu’à la porte de Champagne..

Vendredi 2023-12-15 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-15 21:00:00. EUR.

1 rue du 4 Septembre

Levroux 36110 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



A bit of magic and joy as the festive season approaches: the 16th Levroux Christmas craft and gourmet market will be held around the collegiate church of Saint-Sylvain all the way to the Porte de Champagne.

Un poco de magia y alegría al acercarse las fiestas: el 16º mercado navideño artesanal y gastronómico de Levroux se celebrará alrededor de la colegiata de Saint-Sylvain hasta la Porte de Champagne.

Ein bisschen Magie und Freude in der Vorweihnachtszeit: Der 16. handwerkliche und gastronomische Weihnachtsmarkt in Levroux findet rund um die Stiftskirche Saint-Sylvain bis zur Porte de Champagne statt.

