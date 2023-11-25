RENCONTRES NATURE ET ENVIRONNEMENT 1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN Conflans-en-Jarnisy
Conflans-en-Jarnisy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Rencontres nature et environnement
Du 25 au 26/11/2023
Salle du Pâquis de 10h à 18h
Cinéma 15h30 et 17h
Films et conférences
Expositions
Ateliers
Photos naturalistes
Animations. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN
Conflans-en-Jarnisy 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Nature and environment meetings
From 25 to 26/11/2023
Salle du Pâquis 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Cinema 3:30 pm and 5 pm
Films and lectures
Exhibitions
Workshops
Nature photography
Animations
Encuentros sobre naturaleza y medio ambiente
Del 25 al 26/11/2023
Salle du Pâquis de 10h a 18h
Cine 15h30 y 17h00
Películas y conferencias
Exposiciones
Talleres
Fotografía de la naturaleza
Actividades
Begegnungen in Natur und Umwelt
Vom 25. bis 26.11.2023
Salle du Pâquis von 10 bis 18 Uhr
Kino 15.30 Uhr und 17.00 Uhr
Filme und Vorträge
Ausstellungen
Workshops
Naturalistische Fotos
Animationen
