RENCONTRE NATURE ET ENVIRONNEMENT 1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN Conflans-en-Jarnisy Catégories d’Évènement: Conflans-en-Jarnisy

Meurthe-et-Moselle RENCONTRE NATURE ET ENVIRONNEMENT 1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN Conflans-en-Jarnisy, 25 novembre 2023, Conflans-en-Jarnisy. Conflans-en-Jarnisy,Meurthe-et-Moselle Films 15h30 et 18h

Conférences

Expositions

Ateliers

Photos naturalistes

Animations. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN

Conflans-en-Jarnisy 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Films 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m

Conferences

Exhibitions

Workshops

Nature photography

Activities Películas a las 15.30 y 18.00 horas

Conferencias

Exposiciones

Talleres

Fotografía de naturaleza

Actividades Filme 15:30 und 18:00 Uhr

Vorträge

Ausstellungen

Workshops

Naturalistische Fotos

