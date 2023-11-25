RENCONTRE NATURE ET ENVIRONNEMENT 1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN Conflans-en-Jarnisy
Catégories d’Évènement:
RENCONTRE NATURE ET ENVIRONNEMENT 1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN Conflans-en-Jarnisy, 25 novembre 2023, Conflans-en-Jarnisy.
Conflans-en-Jarnisy,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Films 15h30 et 18h
Conférences
Expositions
Ateliers
Photos naturalistes
Animations. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
1 RUE DES DOCTEUR GRANDJEAN
Conflans-en-Jarnisy 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Films 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m
Conferences
Exhibitions
Workshops
Nature photography
Activities
Películas a las 15.30 y 18.00 horas
Conferencias
Exposiciones
Talleres
Fotografía de naturaleza
Actividades
Filme 15:30 und 18:00 Uhr
Vorträge
Ausstellungen
Workshops
Naturalistische Fotos
Animationen
Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par MILTOL