La géostratégie chinoise des océans à Djibouti par Hugues EUDELINE 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 23 avril 2024, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Conférence proposée par l’Université inter-âges

En 1979, la Chine a privilégié le transport maritime pour son ouverture au commerce international et son développement économique. Elle l’accélère avec l’initiative ambitieuse des routes maritimes de la soie du XXIe siècle, ce qui lui impose de pouvoir commander ses approches maritimes principalement constituées des mers de Chine orientale et occidentale et contrôler les voies de communication maritimes mondiales..

2024-04-23 fin : 2024-04-23 16:30:00. .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Conference proposed by the Université inter-âges

In 1979, China gave priority to maritime transport as a means of opening up to international trade and economic development. It is accelerating this trend with the ambitious Silk Roads initiative for the 21st century, which requires it to be able to command its maritime approaches, mainly in the East and West China Seas, and control the world?s maritime communication routes.

Conferencia organizada por la Université inter-âges

En 1979, China dio prioridad al transporte marítimo como medio de apertura al comercio internacional y al desarrollo económico. Acelera este desarrollo con la ambiciosa iniciativa de las Rutas de la Seda para el siglo XXI, que le exige poder controlar sus accesos marítimos, constituidos principalmente por los mares de China Oriental y Occidental, y controlar las vías de comunicación marítima mundiales.

Von der Université inter-âges vorgeschlagene Konferenz

Im Jahr 1979 gab China dem Seeverkehr den Vorzug, um sich dem internationalen Handel zu öffnen und seine wirtschaftliche Entwicklung voranzutreiben. Jahrhundert beschleunigt es dies mit der ehrgeizigen Initiative der maritimen Seidenstraßen. Dies erfordert, dass es seine maritimen Annäherungen, die hauptsächlich aus dem Ost- und Westchinesischen Meer bestehen, kontrollieren und die globalen maritimen Kommunikationswege kontrollieren kann.

