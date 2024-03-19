Dieu et Darwin par Jacques ARNOULD 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 19 mars 2024, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Conférence proposée par l’Université inter-âges

« Deux siècles et demi après la publication par Charles Darwin de l’Origine des espèces, l’idée d’évolution continue à bousculer certaines croyances. Est-il vraiment nécessaire de choisir entre Dieu et Darwin ? Les avancées scientifiques ne sont-elles pas plutôt l’occasion de progresser dans la connaissance de Dieu en même temps que dans celle du monde? ».

2024-03-19 fin : 2024-03-19 16:30:00. .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Conference proposed by the Université inter-âges

« Two and a half centuries after Charles Darwin published The Origin of Species, the idea of evolution continues to challenge certain beliefs. Is it really necessary to choose between God and Darwin? Are scientific advances not rather an opportunity to advance our knowledge of God and the world at the same time?

Conferencia organizada por la Université inter-âges

« Dos siglos y medio después de que Charles Darwin publicara El origen de las especies, la idea de la evolución sigue desafiando ciertas creencias. ¿Es realmente necesario elegir entre Dios y Darwin? ¿No son más bien los avances científicos una oportunidad para hacer progresar nuestro conocimiento de Dios al mismo tiempo que nuestro conocimiento del mundo?

Von der Université inter-âges vorgeschlagene Konferenz

zweieinhalb Jahrhunderte nach der Veröffentlichung von Charles Darwins « Die Entstehung der Arten » stellt die Idee der Evolution immer noch einige Glaubensrichtungen auf den Kopf. Ist es wirklich notwendig, zwischen Gott und Darwin zu wählen? Sind wissenschaftliche Fortschritte nicht vielmehr eine Gelegenheit, Gott und die Welt besser kennen zu lernen?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-31 par CC Parthenay Gâtine