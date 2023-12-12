La mode : soumission ou libération de la femme par Jean-Marie AUGUSTIN 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay
La mode : soumission ou libération de la femme par Jean-Marie AUGUSTIN 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 12 décembre 2023, Parthenay.
Conférence proposée par l’Université inter-âges
Histoire complète de la mode et de son influence sur la société à travers les siècles, d’un point de vue esthétique et par rapport au pouvoir politique..
Conference proposed by the Université inter-âges
A comprehensive history of fashion and its influence on society over the centuries, from an aesthetic point of view and in relation to political power.
Conferencia organizada por la Université inter-âges
Una historia completa de la moda y su influencia en la sociedad a lo largo de los siglos, desde un punto de vista estético y en relación con el poder político.
Von der Université inter-âges vorgeschlagene Konferenz
Umfassende Geschichte der Mode und ihres Einflusses auf die Gesellschaft im Laufe der Jahrhunderte, aus ästhetischer Sicht und in Bezug auf die politische Macht.
