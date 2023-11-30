Ciné-goûter : Comme par magie 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 30 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Victor, jeune magicien en pleine ascension, élève seul sa fille Lison. C’est sans compter Jacques, son fantasque beau-père, qui se mêle contre son avis de l’éducation de la petite. Un tandem improbable qui aura pour arbitre Nina, l’amie d’enfance de Victor, au caractère bien trempé;

Un film touchant par le réalisateur des « Choristes », qui offre à Kev Adams son premier rôle de père.

Séance suivie d’un goûter.

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma le foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Victor, a young magician on the rise, is raising his daughter Lison alone. But his whimsical stepfather, Jacques, interferes in Lison’s upbringing against his better judgement. This unlikely pairing is arbitrated by Victor’s strong-willed childhood friend Nina;

A touching film by the director of « Les Choristes », which gives Kev Adams his first role as a father.

Screening followed by a snack

Victor, un joven mago en ascenso, cría solo a su hija Lison. Pero su caprichoso padrastro, Jacques, interfiere en la educación de Lison en contra de su buen juicio. Este improbable emparejamiento es arbitrado por Nina, la decidida amiga de la infancia de Victor;

Una conmovedora película del director de « Les Choristes », que da a Kev Adams su primer papel como padre.

Proyección seguida de un aperitivo

Victor, ein junger, aufstrebender Zauberer, zieht seine Tochter Lison allein groß. Sein launischer Stiefvater Jacques mischt sich gegen seinen Willen in die Erziehung des Mädchens ein. Ein unwahrscheinliches Tandem, dessen Schiedsrichterin Victors temperamentvolle Jugendfreundin Nina ist;

Ein berührender Film vom Regisseur der « Choristes », in dem Kev Adams seine erste Rolle als Vater spielt.

Filmvorführung mit anschließendem Imbiss

