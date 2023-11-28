Soirée cinéma pour l’anniversaire de Radio Gâtine 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Début de la soirée à 20h00 et projection du film à 20h30.
Diffusion de Good morning England en version française
Entrée offerte par Radio Gâtine et J’ai Cinoche.
1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The evening begins at 8:00 pm and the film is shown at 8:30 pm.
French version of Good morning England
Admission offered by Radio Gâtine and J’ai Cinoche
La velada comienza a las 20.00 horas y la película se proyecta a las 20.30 horas.
Versión francesa de Good morning England
Entrada ofrecida por Radio Gâtine y J’ai Cinoche
Beginn des Abends um 20.00 Uhr und Filmvorführung um 20.30 Uhr.
Ausstrahlung von Good morning England in der französischen Fassung
Eintritt gestiftet von Radio Gâtine und J’ai Cinoche
