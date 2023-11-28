Soirée cinéma pour l’anniversaire de Radio Gâtine 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 28 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Début de la soirée à 20h00 et projection du film à 20h30.

Diffusion de Good morning England en version française

Entrée offerte par Radio Gâtine et J’ai Cinoche.

2023-11-28

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The evening begins at 8:00 pm and the film is shown at 8:30 pm.

French version of Good morning England

Admission offered by Radio Gâtine and J’ai Cinoche

La velada comienza a las 20.00 horas y la película se proyecta a las 20.30 horas.

Versión francesa de Good morning England

Entrada ofrecida por Radio Gâtine y J’ai Cinoche

Beginn des Abends um 20.00 Uhr und Filmvorführung um 20.30 Uhr.

Ausstrahlung von Good morning England in der französischen Fassung

Eintritt gestiftet von Radio Gâtine und J’ai Cinoche

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par CC Parthenay Gâtine