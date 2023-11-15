SOIREE CINE-DEBAT CONTRE LES VIOLENCES FAITES AUX FEMMES 1 Rue Denfert Rochereau Parthenay, 15 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Soirée de sensibilisation « contre les violences faites aux femmes « ciné-débat au cinéma Le Foyer.

Le film proposé par est : L’Amour des Forêts de Valéri Donzelli avec notamment Virginie Efira et Melvin Poupaud

Le mercredi 15 novembre à 20h

GRATUIT.

2023-11-15 fin : 2023-11-15 . EUR.

1 Rue Denfert Rochereau

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Awareness-raising evening « against violence against women » film-debate at Le Foyer cinema.

The film will be L?Amour des Forêts by Valéri Donzelli, starring Virginie Efira and Melvin Poupaud

Wednesday November 15 at 8pm

FREE

Velada de sensibilización « contra la violencia hacia las mujeres » cine-debate en el cine Le Foyer.

La película propuesta es L’Amour des Forêts, de Valéri Donzelli, protagonizada por Virginie Efira y Melvin Poupaud

Miércoles 15 de noviembre a las 20.00 horas

GRATIS

Sensibilisierungsabend « gegen Gewalt gegen Frauen « Filmdebatte im Kino Le Foyer.

Der von vorgeschlagene Film ist: L?Amour des Forêts von Valéri Donzelli mit u.a. Virginie Efira und Melvin Poupaud

Am Mittwoch, den 15. November um 20 Uhr

KOSTENLOS

