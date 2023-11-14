Les plantes médicinales et les enjeux de l’industrie par Jean-Christophe GUEGUEN 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 14 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Conférence proposée par l’Université inter-âges

La relation entre l’Homme et les plantes remonte aux origines de l’humanité. Des fouilles ont révélé qu’il y a plus de 50 000 ans, l’homme de Neandertal, connaissait déjà les propriétés de certaines plantes et savaient distinguer les plantes toxiques et les médicinales. L’art de guérir par les plantes n’a cessé de se développer. C’est avec l’antiquité que les choses vont peu à peu aboutir aux premières pharmacopées ….

2023-11-14 fin : 2023-11-14 16:30:00. .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Conference proposed by the Université inter-âges

The relationship between man and plants goes back to the origins of humanity. Excavations have revealed that over 50,000 years ago, Neanderthal man was already familiar with the properties of certain plants, and knew how to distinguish between toxic and medicinal plants. The art of healing with plants has never ceased to develop. It was in antiquity that the first pharmacopoeias gradually emerged?

Conferencia organizada por la Université inter-âges

La relación entre el hombre y las plantas se remonta a los orígenes de la humanidad. Las excavaciones han revelado que hace más de 50.000 años el hombre de Neandertal ya conocía las propiedades de ciertas plantas y sabía distinguir entre las venenosas y las medicinales. El arte de curar con plantas nunca ha dejado de desarrollarse. Fue en la Antigüedad cuando se elaboraron las primeras farmacopeas?

Von der Université inter-âges vorgeschlagene Konferenz

Die Beziehung zwischen Mensch und Pflanze reicht bis zu den Anfängen der Menschheit zurück. Ausgrabungen haben ergeben, dass die Neandertaler bereits vor über 50.000 Jahren die Eigenschaften bestimmter Pflanzen kannten und zwischen giftigen und heilenden Pflanzen unterscheiden konnten. Die Heilkunst der Pflanzen hat sich immer weiter entwickelt. In der Antike wurden dann die ersten Arzneibücher erstellt

Mise à jour le 2023-08-20 par CC Parthenay Gâtine