Ciné-atelier 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 24 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Après le film, un peu d’imagination, un atelier sera proposé dans le hall du cinéma.

A partir de 2 ans.

Tarif unique de 5€.

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 . .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau CINÉMA LE FOYER

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After the film, a workshop will be held in the cinema lobby.

Ages 2 and up.

Single ticket price: 5?

Después de la película, ponte creativo con un taller en el vestíbulo del cine.

A partir de 2 años.

Entrada única de 5?

Nach dem Film ein wenig Fantasie, ein Workshop wird in der Eingangshalle des Kinos angeboten.

Für Kinder ab 2 Jahren.

Einheitspreis von 5?

