Ciné-atelier 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Après le film, un peu d’imagination, un atelier sera proposé dans le hall du cinéma.
A partir de 2 ans.
Tarif unique de 5€.
2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 . .
1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau CINÉMA LE FOYER
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
After the film, a workshop will be held in the cinema lobby.
Ages 2 and up.
Single ticket price: 5?
Después de la película, ponte creativo con un taller en el vestíbulo del cine.
A partir de 2 años.
Entrada única de 5?
Nach dem Film ein wenig Fantasie, ein Workshop wird in der Eingangshalle des Kinos angeboten.
Für Kinder ab 2 Jahren.
Einheitspreis von 5?
