A l’eau la gâtine : PARADIS 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 19 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Séance suivie d’un échange avec le Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine.

2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-19 . .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Followed by a discussion with the Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine

Seguido de un debate con el Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine

Sitzung gefolgt von einem Austausch mit dem Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par CC Parthenay Gâtine