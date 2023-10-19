A l’eau la gâtine : PARADIS 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Séance suivie d’un échange avec le Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine.
1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Followed by a discussion with the Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine
Seguido de un debate con el Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine
Sitzung gefolgt von einem Austausch mit dem Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement de Gâtine Poitevine
