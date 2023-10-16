Ciné-voyages : Groenland, enfant des glaces 1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Parthenay, 16 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Ciné-voyages : Groenland, enfant des glaces

L’auteur a ressenti le besoin de partager des moments de complicité avec les dernières communautés locales les inuit. Immersion au coeur d’une aventure polaire insolite, à la rencontre des groenlandais les plus isolés.

Le film est suivi d’une rencontre avec le réalisateur, Luc Denoyer..

2023-10-16 fin : 2023-10-16 . .

1 Rue Denfert-Rochereau Cinéma Le Foyer

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ciné-voyages: Greenland, child of the ice

The author felt the need to share moments of complicity with the last local communities, the Inuit. Immerse yourself in an unusual polar adventure, meeting the most isolated Greenlanders.

The film is followed by an interview with the director, Luc Denoyer.

Ciné-voyages: Groenlandia, los niños del hielo

El autor sintió la necesidad de compartir momentos de complicidad con las últimas comunidades locales, los inuit. Inmersión en el corazón de una aventura polar insólita, encuentro con los groenlandeses más aislados.

La película va seguida de un encuentro con el director, Luc Denoyer.

Filmreisen: Grönland, Kind des Eises

Der Autor hatte das Bedürfnis, Momente der Verbundenheit mit den letzten lokalen Gemeinschaften, den Inuit, zu teilen. Er taucht in das Herz eines ungewöhnlichen Polarabenteuers ein und trifft auf die isoliertesten Grönländer.

Im Anschluss an den Film findet ein Treffen mit dem Regisseur Luc Denoyer statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par CC Parthenay Gâtine