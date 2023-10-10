Soirée santé mentale au cinéma 1 Rue Denfert Rochereau Parthenay, 10 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Deux films vous sont proposés à 18h et 20h30. Ils seront suivis d’un échange et d’un mini concert de la chorale L’Egaye.

A 20h, une pause snack sera proposée par le Groupe d’Entraide Mutuelle de Parthenay..

1 Rue Denfert Rochereau CINÉMA LE FOYER

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Two films will be shown at 6pm and 8:30pm. They will be followed by a discussion and a mini concert by the L’Egaye choir.

At 8pm, a snack break will be offered by the Groupe d’Entraide Mutuelle de Parthenay.

Se proyectarán dos películas a las 18.00 y a las 20.30 horas. A continuación habrá un coloquio y un miniconcierto del coro de L’Egaye.

A las 20.00 h, el Groupe d’Entraide Mutuelle de Parthenay ofrecerá un refrigerio.

Zwei Filme werden Ihnen um 18 Uhr und 20:30 Uhr angeboten. Anschließend findet ein Austausch und ein Minikonzert des Chors L’Egaye statt.

Um 20 Uhr wird von der Groupe d’Entraide Mutuelle de Parthenay eine Snackpause angeboten.

