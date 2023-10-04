Tournoi jeux-vidéo Smash Bros 1 Rue Denfert Rochereau Parthenay, 4 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

L’association Eleven Esport propose des tournois mensuels sur grand écran.

Venez découvrir le jeu Smash Bros sur grand écran !.

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 17:00:00. .

1 Rue Denfert Rochereau CINÉMA LE FOYER

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Eleven Esport association offers monthly tournaments on the big screen.

Come and discover Smash Bros on the big screen!

La asociación Eleven Esport ofrece torneos mensuales en la gran pantalla.

¡Ven a descubrir Smash Bros en la gran pantalla!

Der Verein Eleven Esport bietet monatliche Turniere auf Großbildschirmen an.

Erleben Sie das Spiel Smash Bros. auf Großleinwand!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par CC Parthenay Gâtine