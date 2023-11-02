Les concerts du Celtic Pub 1 rue de l’Harmonie Tarbes, 2 novembre 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then ? Il sera ce que vous voudrez qu’il soit.

Être à Tarbes et rater le CeltiCPuB, c’est comme aller à Jericho et rater le mur, au Vatican et rater le Pape, ou encore à Dallas et rater J.F.K : c’est complètement aberrant !

Pas moins de 200 concerts par an, des musiques de tous styles, des groupes émergeants ou bien confirmés, des stars locales aussi bien que des crooners new-yorkais, vous trouverez forcément ce qu’il vous faut au Celtic Pub, which is not just a pub.

Ouvert du mardi au samedi de 17h à 2h

CONCERTS DU MOIS DE NOVEMBRE

Jeu 2 : Lazy Grass 20h

Ven 3 : Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30

Sam 4 : Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h

Mar 7 : Pop 20h

Mer 8 : Blind test 20h30

Jeu 9 : Buddy blues 20h

Vend 10 : Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h

Sam 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 20h

Mar 14 : Mandoline piano 20h

Mer 15 : Cannonball Statmann 20h + France de Griessen 21h + Jason Trachtenburg 22h

Jeu 16 : Ulm 20h

Ven 17 : Novo Skelter + Yuden 20h

Sam 18 : Lapsus 20h

Mar 21 : Vide-dressing 20h

Mer 22 : Caroline Champy 20h

Jeu 23 : Soirée Bigoride 19h + Dead men songs 20h + Dafra 21h

Ven 24 : Ogre 20h + Furie 21h

Sam 25 : Peur Panique 20h + Mage 21h

Mar 28 : Cantera : boisson divine 20h

Mer 29 : Marché de Noël 17h30

> Plus d’infos sur les événements : site internet ou page facebook ou par mail.

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-29 . EUR.

1 rue de l’Harmonie TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then? It will be whatever you want it to be.

Being in Tarbes and missing out on CeltiCPuB is like going to Jericho and missing out on the Wall, or to the Vatican and missing out on the Pope, or to Dallas and missing out on J.F.K.: it’s completely absurd!

With no less than 200 concerts a year, music of all styles, emerging and established bands, local stars and New York crooners alike, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for at the Celtic Pub, which is not just a pub.

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m

NOVEMBER CONCERTS

Thu 2: Lazy Grass 8pm

Fri 3: Stone from the sky 8pm + Cleagane 9:30pm

Sat 4: Merry crisis 12pm + Painkiller party 9pm

Tue 7: Pop 8pm

Wed 8 : Blind test 8:30pm

Thu 9 : Buddy blues 8pm

Fri 10 : Glasgo 8pm + Mosso 9pm

Sat 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 20h

Tue 14 : Mandoline piano 8pm

Wed 15: Cannonball Statmann 8pm + France de Griessen 9pm + Jason Trachtenburg 10pm

Thu 16: Ulm 8pm

Fri 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 8pm

Sat 18: Lapsus 8pm

Tue 21: Vide-dressing 8pm

Wed 22 : Caroline Champy 8pm

Thu 23: Bigoride evening 7pm + Dead men songs 8pm + Dafra 9pm

Fri 24: Ogre 8pm + Furie 9pm

Sat 25: Panic Fear 8pm + Mage 9pm

Tue 28: Cantera : boisson divine 8pm

Wed 29: Christmas market 5:30pm

> More info on events: website or facebook page or by e-mail

Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, ¿qué más entonces? Será lo que tú quieras que sea.

Estar en Tarbes y perderse el CeltiCPuB es como ir a Jericó y perderse la Muralla, o al Vaticano y perderse al Papa, o a Dallas y perderse a J.F.K: ¡es completamente absurdo!

Nada menos que 200 conciertos al año, música de todos los estilos, grupos emergentes y consagrados, estrellas locales y crooners neoyorquinos, seguro que encuentras lo que buscas en el Celtic Pub, que no es sólo un pub.

Abierto de martes a sábado de 17.00 a 2.00 h

CONCIERTOS EN NOVIEMBRE

Jue 2: Lazy Grass 20h

Vie 3: Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30

Sab 4: Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h

Mar 7: Pop 20h

Mié 8 : Blind test 20h30

Jue 9 : Buddy blues 20h

Vie 10: Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h

Sab 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 8pm

Mar 14: Mandoline piano 8pm

Mier 15: Cannonball Statmann 20 h + France de Griessen 21 h + Jason Trachtenburg 22 h

Jue 16: Ulm 20:00

Vie 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 20:00 horas

Sab 18: Lapsus 20:00

Mar 21: Vide-dressing 20:00

Mié 22: Caroline Champy 20:00

Jue 23: Bigoride evening 19 h + Dead men songs 20 h + Dafra 21 h

Vie 24: Ogro 20 h + Furie 21 h

Sab 25: Panic Fear 20h + Mage 21h

Mar 28: Cantera: bebida divina 20h

Mier 29: Mercado de Navidad 17.30

> Más información sobre los eventos: sitio web o página de facebook o por correo electrónico

Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then? Er wird sein, was immer Sie wollen, dass er sein soll.

In Tarbes zu sein und den CeltiCPuB zu verpassen, ist wie nach Jericho zu gehen und die Mauer zu verpassen, in den Vatikan zu gehen und den Papst zu verpassen oder nach Dallas zu gehen und J.F.K. zu verpassen: Es ist völlig abwegig!

Im Celtic Pub, der nicht nur ein Pub ist, gibt es 200 Konzerte pro Jahr, Musik aller Stilrichtungen, aufstrebende und etablierte Bands, lokale Stars und New Yorker Schnulzensänger.

Geöffnet Dienstag bis Samstag von 17:00 bis 2:00 Uhr

KONZERTE IM NOVEMBER

Do 2: Lazy Grass 20h

Fr 3: Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30

Sa 4: Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h

Di 7: Pop 20h

Mi 8: Blind test 20.30 Uhr

Do 9: Buddy blues 20h

Fr 10: Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h

Sa 11: Be Gore: Droste + Theorem 20h

Di 14: Mandoline Piano 20h

Mi 15: Cannonball Statmann 20h + France de Griessen 21h + Jason Trachtenburg 22h

Donnerstag 16: Ulm 20h

Fr 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 20h

Sa 18: Lapsus 20h

Di 21 : Vide-dressing 20h

Mi 22: Caroline Champy 20h

Do 23: Soirée Bigoride 19h + Dead men songs 20h + Dafra 21h

Fr 24: Ogre 20h + Furie 21h

Sa 25: Panische Angst 20h + Magier 21h

Di 28: Cantera: Göttliches Getränk 20h

Mi 29: Weihnachtsmarkt 17.30 Uhr

> Weitere Informationen zu den Veranstaltungen: Website oder Facebook-Seite oder per E-Mail

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65