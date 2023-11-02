Les concerts du Celtic Pub 1 rue de l’Harmonie Tarbes
Les concerts du Celtic Pub 1 rue de l’Harmonie Tarbes, 2 novembre 2023, Tarbes.
Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées
Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then ? Il sera ce que vous voudrez qu’il soit.
Être à Tarbes et rater le CeltiCPuB, c’est comme aller à Jericho et rater le mur, au Vatican et rater le Pape, ou encore à Dallas et rater J.F.K : c’est complètement aberrant !
Pas moins de 200 concerts par an, des musiques de tous styles, des groupes émergeants ou bien confirmés, des stars locales aussi bien que des crooners new-yorkais, vous trouverez forcément ce qu’il vous faut au Celtic Pub, which is not just a pub.
Ouvert du mardi au samedi de 17h à 2h
CONCERTS DU MOIS DE NOVEMBRE
Jeu 2 : Lazy Grass 20h
Ven 3 : Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30
Sam 4 : Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h
Mar 7 : Pop 20h
Mer 8 : Blind test 20h30
Jeu 9 : Buddy blues 20h
Vend 10 : Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h
Sam 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 20h
Mar 14 : Mandoline piano 20h
Mer 15 : Cannonball Statmann 20h + France de Griessen 21h + Jason Trachtenburg 22h
Jeu 16 : Ulm 20h
Ven 17 : Novo Skelter + Yuden 20h
Sam 18 : Lapsus 20h
Mar 21 : Vide-dressing 20h
Mer 22 : Caroline Champy 20h
Jeu 23 : Soirée Bigoride 19h + Dead men songs 20h + Dafra 21h
Ven 24 : Ogre 20h + Furie 21h
Sam 25 : Peur Panique 20h + Mage 21h
Mar 28 : Cantera : boisson divine 20h
Mer 29 : Marché de Noël 17h30
> Plus d’infos sur les événements : site internet ou page facebook ou par mail.
2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-29 . EUR.
1 rue de l’Harmonie TARBES
Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then? It will be whatever you want it to be.
Being in Tarbes and missing out on CeltiCPuB is like going to Jericho and missing out on the Wall, or to the Vatican and missing out on the Pope, or to Dallas and missing out on J.F.K.: it’s completely absurd!
With no less than 200 concerts a year, music of all styles, emerging and established bands, local stars and New York crooners alike, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for at the Celtic Pub, which is not just a pub.
Open Tuesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m
NOVEMBER CONCERTS
Thu 2: Lazy Grass 8pm
Fri 3: Stone from the sky 8pm + Cleagane 9:30pm
Sat 4: Merry crisis 12pm + Painkiller party 9pm
Tue 7: Pop 8pm
Wed 8 : Blind test 8:30pm
Thu 9 : Buddy blues 8pm
Fri 10 : Glasgo 8pm + Mosso 9pm
Sat 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 20h
Tue 14 : Mandoline piano 8pm
Wed 15: Cannonball Statmann 8pm + France de Griessen 9pm + Jason Trachtenburg 10pm
Thu 16: Ulm 8pm
Fri 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 8pm
Sat 18: Lapsus 8pm
Tue 21: Vide-dressing 8pm
Wed 22 : Caroline Champy 8pm
Thu 23: Bigoride evening 7pm + Dead men songs 8pm + Dafra 9pm
Fri 24: Ogre 8pm + Furie 9pm
Sat 25: Panic Fear 8pm + Mage 9pm
Tue 28: Cantera : boisson divine 8pm
Wed 29: Christmas market 5:30pm
> More info on events: website or facebook page or by e-mail
Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, ¿qué más entonces? Será lo que tú quieras que sea.
Estar en Tarbes y perderse el CeltiCPuB es como ir a Jericó y perderse la Muralla, o al Vaticano y perderse al Papa, o a Dallas y perderse a J.F.K: ¡es completamente absurdo!
Nada menos que 200 conciertos al año, música de todos los estilos, grupos emergentes y consagrados, estrellas locales y crooners neoyorquinos, seguro que encuentras lo que buscas en el Celtic Pub, que no es sólo un pub.
Abierto de martes a sábado de 17.00 a 2.00 h
CONCIERTOS EN NOVIEMBRE
Jue 2: Lazy Grass 20h
Vie 3: Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30
Sab 4: Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h
Mar 7: Pop 20h
Mié 8 : Blind test 20h30
Jue 9 : Buddy blues 20h
Vie 10: Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h
Sab 11 : Be Gore : Droste + Theorem 8pm
Mar 14: Mandoline piano 8pm
Mier 15: Cannonball Statmann 20 h + France de Griessen 21 h + Jason Trachtenburg 22 h
Jue 16: Ulm 20:00
Vie 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 20:00 horas
Sab 18: Lapsus 20:00
Mar 21: Vide-dressing 20:00
Mié 22: Caroline Champy 20:00
Jue 23: Bigoride evening 19 h + Dead men songs 20 h + Dafra 21 h
Vie 24: Ogro 20 h + Furie 21 h
Sab 25: Panic Fear 20h + Mage 21h
Mar 28: Cantera: bebida divina 20h
Mier 29: Mercado de Navidad 17.30
> Más información sobre los eventos: sitio web o página de facebook o por correo electrónico
Celtic PuB Is Not a PuB, what else then? Er wird sein, was immer Sie wollen, dass er sein soll.
In Tarbes zu sein und den CeltiCPuB zu verpassen, ist wie nach Jericho zu gehen und die Mauer zu verpassen, in den Vatikan zu gehen und den Papst zu verpassen oder nach Dallas zu gehen und J.F.K. zu verpassen: Es ist völlig abwegig!
Im Celtic Pub, der nicht nur ein Pub ist, gibt es 200 Konzerte pro Jahr, Musik aller Stilrichtungen, aufstrebende und etablierte Bands, lokale Stars und New Yorker Schnulzensänger.
Geöffnet Dienstag bis Samstag von 17:00 bis 2:00 Uhr
KONZERTE IM NOVEMBER
Do 2: Lazy Grass 20h
Fr 3: Stone from the sky 20h + Cleagane 21h30
Sa 4: Merry crisis 12h + Painkiller party 21h
Di 7: Pop 20h
Mi 8: Blind test 20.30 Uhr
Do 9: Buddy blues 20h
Fr 10: Glasgo 20h + Mosso 21h
Sa 11: Be Gore: Droste + Theorem 20h
Di 14: Mandoline Piano 20h
Mi 15: Cannonball Statmann 20h + France de Griessen 21h + Jason Trachtenburg 22h
Donnerstag 16: Ulm 20h
Fr 17: Novo Skelter + Yuden 20h
Sa 18: Lapsus 20h
Di 21 : Vide-dressing 20h
Mi 22: Caroline Champy 20h
Do 23: Soirée Bigoride 19h + Dead men songs 20h + Dafra 21h
Fr 24: Ogre 20h + Furie 21h
Sa 25: Panische Angst 20h + Magier 21h
Di 28: Cantera: Göttliches Getränk 20h
Mi 29: Weihnachtsmarkt 17.30 Uhr
> Weitere Informationen zu den Veranstaltungen: Website oder Facebook-Seite oder per E-Mail
Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65