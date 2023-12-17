CONCERT – LE NOËL DE VOCAL’AVENUE, ENTRE TRADITION ET MODERNITÉ 1 rue de l’église Hambach, 17 décembre 2023, Hambach.

Hambach,Moselle

Chanter Noël sur des thèmes anciens avec des rythmes nouveaux, le défi de l’ensemble Vocal’Avenue.

Concert de Noël entre tradition et modernité : un répertoire innovant de 21 chants, des thèmes traditionnels aux œuvres plus modernes de Lennon à Pentatonix, qui illustrent la Nativité de façon inattendue.

Direction : Patrick Huber.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-17 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue de l’église

Hambach 57910 Moselle Grand Est



Singing Christmas songs on old themes with new rhythms: that’s the challenge facing the Vocal’Avenue ensemble.

A Christmas concert between tradition and modernity: an innovative repertoire of 21 songs, from traditional themes to more modern works from Lennon to Pentatonix, illustrating the Nativity in unexpected ways.

Conducted by Patrick Huber.

Cantar canciones navideñas sobre temas antiguos con ritmos nuevos: ése es el reto al que se enfrenta el conjunto Vocal’Avenue.

Un concierto de Navidad que combina tradición y modernidad: un repertorio innovador de 21 canciones, desde temas tradicionales hasta obras más modernas de Lennon a Pentatonix, que ilustran la Natividad de formas inesperadas.

Dirigido por Patrick Huber.

Weihnachten auf alten Themen mit neuen Rhythmen zu singen, ist die Herausforderung des Ensembles Vocal’Avenue.

Weihnachtskonzert zwischen Tradition und Moderne: Ein innovatives Repertoire von 21 Liedern, von traditionellen Themen bis hin zu moderneren Werken von Lennon bis Pentatonix, die die Geburt Christi auf unerwartete Weise illustrieren.

Leitung: Patrick Huber.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES