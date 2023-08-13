CABARET DIAM’S 1 Rue de l’Audacieuse 2 Magalas, 13 août 2023, Magalas.

Magalas,Hérault

Spectacle « diam’s » au Cabaret le Showbizz, des artistes habitués du showbizz qui cette année vous propose un nouveau spectacle autour du cirque, de l’exotisme et du sexy dans la plus grande tradition du cabaret, un spectacle féérique plein de charme, de glamour et d’élégance.

Des artistes qui vous raviront avec un vaste choix de tableaux.

Bienvenue au Cabaret!..

Show » diam?s » at the Cabaret le Showbizz, artists used to the showbizz which this year proposes you a new show around the circus, the exoticism and the sexy in the biggest tradition of the cabaret, a fairy show full of charm, glamour and elegance.

Artists who will delight you with a wide range of shows.

Welcome to Cabaret!

Espectáculo » diam?s » en el Cabaret le Showbizz, artistas acostumbrados al showbizz que este año le proponen un nuevo espectáculo alrededor del circo, el exotismo y lo sexy en la mayor tradición del cabaret, un espectáculo de hadas lleno de encanto, glamour y elegancia.

Artistas que le deleitarán con una amplia gama de espectáculos.

¡Bienvenido al Cabaret!

Die Show « Diam?s » im Cabaret le Showbizz ist eine neue Show mit Zirkus, Exotik und Sexyness in der Tradition des Cabarets, eine märchenhafte Show voller Charme, Glamour und Eleganz, die Ihnen dieses Jahr präsentiert wird.

Die Künstler werden Sie mit einer großen Auswahl an Bildern begeistern.

Willkommen im Cabaret!

