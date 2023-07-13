SPECTACLE NAMNEZIC 1 Rue de l’Abbaye Montiers-sur-Saulx, 13 juillet 2023, Montiers-sur-Saulx.

Montiers-sur-Saulx,Meuse

La compagnie Namnezic, composée de 7 jeunes artistes de rue et musiciens de 16 à 18 ans, vous propose un spectacle visuel et dynamique mêlant jonglage, jeu théâtral dans un univers musical jazz et rock.

Une boucle musicale, des pneus, un rythme soutenu…Un flot d’entités empêtrées dans des rouages. Une routine s’installe jusqu’à en perturber les lignes.

Bar et exposition « Roulez, mécaniques » ouverts.

Tout public – Gratuit. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-07-13 16:30:00 fin : 2023-07-13 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

1 Rue de l’Abbaye Site d’Ecurey

Montiers-sur-Saulx 55290 Meuse Grand Est



The Namnezic company, made up of 7 young street artists and musicians aged 16 to 18, presents a dynamic visual show combining juggling and theatrical performance in a jazz and rock musical universe.

A musical loop, tires, a steady rhythm…a stream of entities entangled in cogs. A routine settles in until the lines are disrupted.

Bar and « Roulez, mécaniques » exhibition open.

Open to the public – Free

La compañía Namnezic, formada por 7 jóvenes artistas y músicos callejeros de entre 16 y 18 años, presenta un espectáculo visual dinámico que combina malabares e interpretación teatral en un universo musical de jazz y rock.

Un bucle musical, neumáticos, un ritmo constante… Una corriente de entidades atrapadas en los engranajes. Una rutina se instala hasta desbaratar las líneas.

Bar y exposición « Roulez, mécaniques » abiertos.

Abierto a todos – Gratuito

Die Kompanie Namnezic, die aus 7 jungen Straßenkünstlern und Musikern im Alter von 16 bis 18 Jahren besteht, bietet Ihnen ein visuelles und dynamisches Spektakel, das Jonglieren und Theaterspiel in einem musikalischen Jazz- und Rock-Universum vereint.

Eine musikalische Schleife, Reifen, ein schneller Rhythmus… Ein Strom von Wesen, die in Räder verstrickt sind. Eine Routine stellt sich ein, bis die Linien gestört werden.

Bar und Ausstellung « Roulez, mécaniques » geöffnet.

Für alle – Kostenlos

