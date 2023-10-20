Visite-concert au musée 1 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques Parthenay, 20 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Découvrez l’exposition temporaire du musée « Inspirations animales » lors d’une courte visite, suivie d’un concert sur le thème animalier par des élèves de l’école de musique de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Informations sur l’exposition Inspirations animales :

De l’animal commun, exotique ou fabuleux…

Céramique, peinture, photographie, dessin… les techniques et supports les plus divers sont utilisés par les artistes pour figurer les animaux, qu’ils soient communs, exotiques ou encore fabuleux.

Reflets de la relation qui unit l’homme à l’animal, ses représentations sont tantôt esthétiques, tantôt symboliques, tantôt affectueuses.

Entre les faïences, les photographies et autres objets, les collections du musée de Parthenay offrent de nombreux exemples des inspirations que les animaux suscitent chez les artistes..

2023-10-20 fin : 2023-10-20 20:30:00

1 Rue de la Vau Saint-Jacques MUSÉE D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE GEORGES TURPIN

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the museum’s temporary exhibition « Inspirations animales » during a short tour, followed by an animal-themed concert by students from the Parthenay-Gâtine music school.

Information on the Inspirations animales exhibition:

From the common animal to the exotic and fabulous…

Ceramics, painting, photography, drawing… a wide variety of techniques and media are used by artists to depict animals, whether common, exotic or fabulous.

Reflecting the relationship between man and animal, these representations are sometimes aesthetic, sometimes symbolic, sometimes affectionate.

From earthenware to photographs and other objects, the collections of the Musée de Parthenay offer numerous examples of the inspiration that animals have inspired artists.

Descubra la exposición temporal del museo « Inspiraciones animales » durante una breve visita, seguida de un concierto sobre el tema de los animales a cargo de los alumnos de la escuela de música de Parthenay-Gâtine.

Información sobre la exposición Inspiraciones animales:

Del animal común al exótico o fabuloso…

Cerámica, pintura, fotografía, dibujo… los artistas utilizan una amplia gama de técnicas y soportes para representar animales, ya sean comunes, exóticos o fabulosos.

Reflejo de la relación entre el hombre y el animal, estas representaciones son a veces estéticas, a veces simbólicas, a veces afectuosas.

Desde lozas hasta fotografías y otros objetos, las colecciones del museo de Parthenay ofrecen numerosos ejemplos de la inspiración que los animales han suscitado en los artistas.

Entdecken Sie die Sonderausstellung des Museums « Inspirations animales » bei einem kurzen Rundgang, gefolgt von einem Konzert zum Thema Tiere von Schülern der Musikschule Parthenay-Gâtine.

Informationen zur Ausstellung Inspirations animales :

Vom gewöhnlichen, exotischen oder fabelhaften Tier…

Keramik, Malerei, Fotografie, Zeichnungen… Die verschiedensten Techniken und Medien werden von Künstlern verwendet, um Tiere darzustellen, seien es gewöhnliche, exotische oder auch fabelhafte Tiere.

Sie spiegeln die Beziehung zwischen Mensch und Tier wider und sind teils ästhetisch, teils symbolisch, teils liebevoll.

Die Sammlungen des Museums von Parthenay bieten zahlreiche Beispiele für die Inspirationen, die Tiere bei Künstlern hervorrufen, darunter Fayencen, Fotografien und andere Objekte.

