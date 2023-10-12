Rénovons Ensemble Votre Logement – M’ L’aiguillon / Saint Ferdianand 1 Rue de la Pêcherie Arcachon, 12 octobre 2023, Arcachon.

Arcachon,Gironde

Le Service Habitat de la COBAS et son opérateur SOLIHA tiendront un stand d’informations. Des conseillers spécialisés en habitat vous apporteront un conseil neutre, gratuit et indépendant sur les travaux et les aides en matière de rénovation énergétique, d’adaptation à l’âge ou au handicap, de mise aux normes de logements dégradés ou encore les aides aux logements locatifs. Entrée libre et gratuite. Sans rendez-vous..

2023-10-12 fin : 2023-10-12 18:00:00.

1 Rue de la Pêcherie M’ L’Aiguillon / Saint Ferdinand

Arcachon 33120 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The COBAS Housing Department and its operator SOLIHA will be manning an information stand. Specialized housing advisors will be on hand to offer neutral, free and independent advice on energy renovation, adapting to age or disability, bringing run-down homes up to standard, and rental housing grants. Free admission. No appointment necessary.

El Departamento de Vivienda de COBAS y su operador SOLIHA estarán presentes con un stand informativo. Asesores especializados en vivienda ofrecerán asesoramiento neutral, gratuito e independiente sobre renovación energética, adaptación a la edad o discapacidad, adecuación de viviendas deterioradas y subvenciones para viviendas de alquiler. Entrada gratuita. No es necesario pedir cita.

Die Abteilung Wohnen der COBAS und ihr Betreiber SOLIHA werden mit einem Informationsstand vertreten sein. Spezialisierte Wohnberater bieten Ihnen eine neutrale, kostenlose und unabhängige Beratung zu Arbeiten und Beihilfen für die energetische Renovierung, die Anpassung an das Alter oder an eine Behinderung, die Anpassung von heruntergekommenen Wohnungen an die Normen oder auch Beihilfen für Mietwohnungen. Freier und kostenloser Eintritt. Ohne Terminvereinbarung.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par OT Arcachon