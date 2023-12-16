MARCHE ILLUMINÉE DE SAINT-AVOLD 1 rue de la Chapelle Saint-Avold, 16 décembre 2023, Saint-Avold.

Saint-Avold,Moselle

Marche nocturne « Saint-Avold illuminée » avec le Club Vosgien. Départ à 17h de la place F. Bertrand (parking de la MJC) pour un circuit d’environ 8 km à la découverte des illuminations de la ville, jusqu’au sapin en forêt d’Oderfang pour des chants de Noël, puis vin chaud au local du Club Vosgien. Prévoir une lampe frontale ou lampe de poche.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

1 rue de la Chapelle Parking MJC

Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est



Saint-Avold illuminated » night walk with Club Vosgien. Departure at 5pm from Place F. Bertrand (MJC parking lot) for an 8 km circuit to discover the town?s illuminations, then on to the fir tree in the Oderfang forest for Christmas carols, followed by mulled wine at the Club Vosgien premises. Bring a headlamp or flashlight.

Paseo nocturno « Saint-Avold iluminado » con el Club Vosgien. Salida a las 17.00 h de la Place F. Bertrand (aparcamiento del MJC) para recorrer un circuito de 8 km y descubrir la iluminación de la ciudad, hasta el abeto del bosque de Oderfang para escuchar villancicos, seguido de un vino caliente en los locales del Club Vosgien. Lleve un frontal o una linterna.

Nachtwanderung « Saint-Avold illuminée » mit dem Club Vosgien. Abfahrt um 17 Uhr vom Place F. Bertrand (Parkplatz des MJC) für einen Rundgang von ca. 8 km zur Entdeckung der Stadtbeleuchtung, bis zur Tanne im Wald von Oderfang, wo Weihnachtslieder gesungen werden, anschließend Glühwein im Lokal des Vogesenclubs. Stirnlampe oder Taschenlampe mitbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE