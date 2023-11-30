Concert solidaire 1 Rue de la Bielle Ogeu-les-Bains, 30 novembre 2023, Ogeu-les-Bains.

Ogeu-les-Bains,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’association Haut-Béarn Solidaire organise ce jour un concert.

La soirée sera animée par deux musiciens de talent, avec la présence de Pierre Génisson ainsi que David Bismuth. Schumann, Bach et Brahms seront au programme..

2023-11-30 fin : 2023-11-30 23:00:00. EUR.

1 Rue de la Bielle Eglise d’Ogeu

Ogeu-les-Bains 64680 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Haut-Béarn Solidaire association is organizing a concert today.

The evening will be hosted by two talented musicians, Pierre Génisson and David Bismuth. Schumann, Bach and Brahms will be on the program.

La asociación Haut-Béarn Solidaire organiza hoy un concierto.

La velada correrá a cargo de dos músicos de talento, Pierre Génisson y David Bismuth. El programa incluye obras de Schumann, Bach y Brahms.

Der Verein Haut-Béarn Solidaire organisiert heute ein Konzert.

Der Abend wird von zwei talentierten Musikern gestaltet, wobei Pierre Génisson sowie David Bismuth anwesend sein werden. Auf dem Programm stehen Schumann, Bach und Brahms.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn