EXPOSITION D’ÉTÉ AU L.A.C 1 rue de la Berre Sigean, 21 septembre 2023, Sigean.

Sigean,Aude

Le L.A.C organise son exposition d’été en recevant 3 artistes néerlandais sur une proposition de l’Ambassade des Pays-Bas à Paris :

– Pieter CEIZER, artiste typographique et designer vivant,

– Ivan CREMER, s’intéresse à la relation entre la matière et le temps,

– Kees VISSER, est invité au L.A.C pour un moment fort, il dialoguera avec les œuvres de la collection de la famille MOGET.

Exposition ouverte du jeudi au dimanche de 15h à 19h.

Ouvert pour les groupes sur réservation..

2023-09-21 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 19:00:00. EUR.

1 rue de la Berre Hameau le lac

Sigean 11130 Aude Occitanie



The L.A.C. organizes its summer exhibition by welcoming 3 Dutch artists on a proposal from the Dutch Embassy in Paris:

– Pieter CEIZER, typographic artist and living designer,

– Ivan CREMER, interested in the relationship between matter and time,

– Kees VISSER is invited to the L.A.C. for a special event, where he will interact with works from the MOGET family collection.

Exhibition open Thursday to Sunday, 3pm to 7pm.

Open to groups by prior arrangement.

El L.A.C. organiza su exposición de verano acogiendo a 3 artistas neerlandeses a propuesta de la Embajada de los Países Bajos en París:

– Pieter CEIZER, artista tipográfico y diseñador vivo,

– Ivan CREMER, interesado en la relación entre materia y tiempo,

– Kees VISSER ha sido invitado al L.A.C. para un evento especial, en el que dialogará con obras de la colección de la familia MOGET.

Exposición abierta de jueves a domingo, de 15:00 a 19:00 horas.

Abierta a grupos previa concertación.

Das L.A.C. organisiert seine Sommerausstellung und empfängt drei niederländische Künstler auf Vorschlag der niederländischen Botschaft in Paris:

– Pieter CEIZER, lebender Typografiekünstler und Designer,

– Ivan CREMER, interessiert sich für die Beziehung zwischen Materie und Zeit,

– Kees VISSER, ist für einen besonderen Moment ins L.A.C. eingeladen. Er wird mit den Werken aus der Sammlung der Familie MOGET in Dialog treten.

Die Ausstellung ist von Donnerstag bis Sonntag von 15:00 bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.

Für Gruppen auf Voranmeldung geöffnet.

