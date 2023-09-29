Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine GUETH 1 Rue Brunnmattweg Gueberschwihr, 29 septembre 2023, Gueberschwihr.

Gueberschwihr,Haut-Rhin

Dans une ambiance conviviale, vous pourrez déguster du vin nouveau accompagné d’une planchette gourmande de produits locaux : charcuterie, pain, noix, raisins, fromages..

2023-09-29 fin : 2023-09-29 21:00:00. EUR.

1 Rue Brunnmattweg

Gueberschwihr 68420 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



In a friendly atmosphere, you can taste new wine accompanied by a gourmet board of local products: cold cuts, bread, nuts, grapes, cheese.

En un ambiente acogedor, podrá degustar una copa de vino nuevo acompañada de una tabla gourmet de productos locales: embutidos, pan, frutos secos, uvas y quesos.

In einer geselligen Atmosphäre können Sie neuen Wein zusammen mit einer Feinschmeckerplatte mit lokalen Produkten probieren: Wurstwaren, Brot, Nüsse, Weintrauben, Käse.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Office de tourisme d’Eguisheim – Rouffach