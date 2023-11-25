Match Football : FC Annecy – Ajaccio 1 Rue Baron Pierre de Coubertin Annecy, 25 novembre 2023, Annecy.

Soutenez les Reds ! Le prochain match à domicile oppose le FC Annecy à Ajaccio !



Le FC Annecy a été créé en 1927 et au fil de son histoire a multiplié les matches dans toutes les catégories, les Reds sont aujourd’hui en Ligue 2 BKT..

2023-11-25 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 23:00:00. .

1 Rue Baron Pierre de Coubertin Stade de football parc des sports Annecy

Annecy 74000 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Support the Reds! The next home match pits FC Annecy against Ajaccio!



FC Annecy was founded in 1927, and throughout its history has played in all categories. Today, the Reds are in Ligue 2 BKT.

¡Apoya a los Rojos! ¡El próximo partido en casa del FC Annecy es contra el Ajaccio!



El FC Annecy fue fundado en 1927 y a lo largo de su historia ha disputado numerosos partidos en todas las categorías. Actualmente, los Rojos militan en la Ligue 2 BKT.

Unterstützen Sie die Reds! Das nächste Heimspiel bestreitet der FC Annecy gegen Ajaccio!



Der FC Annecy wurde 1927 gegründet und hat im Laufe seiner Geschichte viele Spiele in allen Kategorien absolviert. Heute spielen die Reds in der Ligue 2 BKT.

