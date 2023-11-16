Concert voix du monde : Ladaniva 1 rue Aragon Portes-lès-Valence, 16 novembre 2023, Portes-lès-Valence.

Portes-lès-Valence,Drôme

Pop balkanique

Ladaniva est une jeune formation qui marie des touches fraîches de folk arménienne et balkanique aux rythmes d’inspirations lointaines, évoquant parfois les rythmes insulaires des caraïbes, arabes ou ceux du maloya réunionnais..

1 rue Aragon BP 47

Portes-lès-Valence 26801 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Balkan pop

Ladaniva is a young band that blends fresh touches of Armenian and Balkan folk with far-flung rhythms, sometimes evoking Caribbean island rhythms, Arabian rhythms or Reunionese maloya.

Pop balcánico

Ladaniva es una joven banda que mezcla toques frescos de folk armenio y balcánico con ritmos inspirados en influencias lejanas, evocando a veces los ritmos isleños del Caribe, los ritmos árabes o los de la maloya de la isla Reunión.

Balkanischer Pop

Ladaniva ist eine junge Band, die frische armenische und balkanische Folklore mit weit entfernten Rhythmen verbindet, die manchmal an karibische Inselrhythmen, arabische Rhythmen oder Maloya von La Réunion erinnern.

