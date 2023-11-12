Bal folk – Ambaltrad 1 rue Anna Beillot Ambazac, 12 novembre 2023, Ambazac.

Ambazac,Haute-Vienne

Dans le cadre du Téléthon, l’association Ambaltrad vous convie à son bal Folk (Espace Mont Gerbassou, salle Molière) avec La Bande à Françoise. N’hésitez pas à venir nous rencontrer, vous serez toujours les bienvenus ! 10 € avec 1 pâtisserie offerte, buvette..

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 20:00:00. EUR.

1 rue Anna Beillot

Ambazac 87240 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the Telethon, the Ambaltrad association invites you to its Folk Ball (Espace Mont Gerbassou, salle Molière) with La Bande à Françoise. Don’t hesitate to come and meet us – you’re always welcome! 10 ? with 1 free pastry, refreshment bar.

En el marco del Teletón, la asociación Ambaltrad le invita a su Baile Popular (Espace Mont Gerbassou, salle Molière) con La Bande à Françoise. No dude en venir a conocernos, ¡siempre será bienvenido! 10€ con 1 pastelito gratis, barra de refrescos.

Im Rahmen des Telethon lädt der Verein Ambaltrad Sie zu seinem Bal Folk (Espace Mont Gerbassou, Salle Molière) mit La Bande à Françoise ein. Zögern Sie nicht, uns zu besuchen, Sie sind immer herzlich willkommen! 10 ? mit 1 kostenlosen Gebäckstück, Getränkestand.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-02 par OT Monts du Limousin