Balade en catamaran vers l’île aux oiseaux 1 route du stade Lanton, 8 août 2023, Lanton.

Lanton,Gironde

Découvrez le Bassin d’Arcachon au cours d’une sortie en catamaran, le Ti-Bassin, sous la houlette d’un skipper avisé et enfant du pays (ancien ostréiculteur). Vous irez jusqu’à la fameuse Ile aux Oiseaux, et pourrez vous initier, si le coeur vous en dit, au hissage des voiles.Dégustation d’huîtres à bord.Déconseillé au moins de 8 ans.Départ du port d’Andernos. Sur réservation auprès de l’Office de Tourisme Coeur du Bassin..

2023-08-08 fin : 2023-08-08 12:30:00. .

1 route du stade Office de tourisme Coeur du Bassin

Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the Bay of Arcachon during a catamaran trip, the Ti-Bassin, under the guidance of a wise skipper and local child (former oyster farmer). You will go as far as the famous Bird Island, and will be able to initiate yourself, if you feel like it, to the hoisting of the sails.Tasting of oysters on board.Not recommended for children under 8 years old.Departure from the port of Andernos. Departure from the port of Andernos. On reservation at the Tourist Office Coeur du Bassin.

Descubra la bahía de Arcachon en catamarán a bordo del Ti-Bassin, bajo la dirección de un patrón experimentado y de un chico del lugar (antiguo ostricultor). Llegará hasta la famosa Ile aux Oiseaux y, si le apetece, podrá probar a izar las velas.Degustación de ostras a bordo.No recomendado para menores de 8 años.Salida del puerto de Andernos. Reserva obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo de Coeur du Bassin.

Entdecken Sie das Bassin d’Arcachon auf einem Ausflug mit dem Katamaran Ti-Bassin unter der Leitung eines erfahrenen Skippers, der selbst ein Kind des Landes ist (ehemaliger Austernzüchter). Sie fahren bis zur berühmten Vogelinsel und können sich, wenn Sie Lust haben, im Segelsetzen üben.Austernverkostung an Bord.Nicht empfohlen für Kinder unter 8 Jahren.Abfahrt vom Hafen von Andernos. Mit Reservierung beim Office de Tourisme Coeur du Bassin.

