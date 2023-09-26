Exposition à la bibliothèque: « Autour du Japon » 1 résidence les Tilleuls Prayssac, 26 septembre 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

La Bibliothèque de Prayssac organise plusieurs animations, du mardi 26 septembre au vendredi 10 novembre.

L’exposition sera centrée sur les mangas (Par le pouvoir du manga).

Samedi 2023-09-26 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-10 12:30:00. EUR.

1 résidence les Tilleuls Bibliothèque de Prayssac

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



The Prayssac Library is organizing several events from Tuesday September 26 to Friday November 10.

The exhibition will focus on manga (Par le pouvoir du manga)

La Biblioteca de Prayssac organiza una serie de actos del martes 26 de septiembre al viernes 10 de noviembre.

La exposición se centrará en el manga (Par le pouvoir du manga)

Die Bibliothek von Prayssac organisiert von Dienstag, dem 26. September, bis Freitag, dem 10. November, mehrere Veranstaltungen.

Die Ausstellung wird sich auf Mangas konzentrieren (Par le pouvoir du manga)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT CVL Vignoble