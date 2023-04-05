Balade en chaland sur le bassin 1 Résidence Dubernet Le Teich, 5 avril 2023, Le Teich.

Le Teich,Gironde

Florian vous fera partager sa passion à bord de son bateau traditionnel, baptisé « Tikiflo » ! Le Chaland est un bateau qui a la particularité d’avoir un fond plat et donc peut facilement se mouvoir dans peu d’eau. Il est utilisé par les ostréiculteurs du Bassin d’Arcachon..

2023-04-05 fin : 2023-04-05 16:00:00. EUR.

1 Résidence Dubernet

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Florian will share with you his passion on board his traditional boat, named « Tikiflo »! The barge is a boat that has the particularity of having a flat bottom and can therefore easily move in little water. It is used by the oyster farmers of the Bay of Arcachon.

Florian compartirá su pasión con usted a bordo de su barco tradicional, llamado « Tikiflo » El Chaland es un barco que tiene la particularidad de poseer un fondo plano y, por lo tanto, puede desplazarse fácilmente en poca agua. Lo utilizan los ostricultores de la bahía de Arcachon.

Florian wird seine Leidenschaft an Bord seines traditionellen Bootes, das auf den Namen « Tikiflo » getauft wurde, mit dir teilen! Der Chaland ist ein Boot, das einen flachen Boden hat und sich daher leicht in wenig Wasser bewegen kann. Es wird von den Austernzüchtern des Bassin d’Arcachon verwendet.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-13 par OT Le Teich