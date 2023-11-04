Salon des arts d’automne à l’église Saint Florentin 1 Quai du Général de Gaulle Amboise, 4 novembre 2023, Amboise.

Amboise,Indre-et-Loire

Du samedi 4 au 5 novembre 2023, de 10h à 18h, l’église Saint Florentin accueille le salon des arts d’automne avec les œuvres de 10 artistes peintres, photographes et plasticiens.

Entrée libre..

1 Quai du Général de Gaulle

Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



From Saturday November 4 to 5, 2023, from 10am to 6pm, the Saint Florentin church will host the Autumn Art Show, with works by 10 painters, photographers and visual artists.

Free admission.

Del sábado 4 al 5 de noviembre de 2023, de 10.00 a 18.00 horas, la iglesia de Saint Florentin acogerá la feria de arte de otoño, con obras de 10 pintores, fotógrafos y artistas plásticos.

Entrada gratuita.

Vom Samstag, dem 4. bis zum 5. November 2023, findet von 10 bis 18 Uhr in der Kirche Saint Florentin die Herbstkunstmesse mit Werken von 10 Malern, Fotografen und bildenden Künstlern statt.

Eintritt frei.

