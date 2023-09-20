Exposition: Joseba Agirrezabalaga « Arrast » 1 Purguko kurutzeko plaza Ustaritz, 20 septembre 2023, Ustaritz.

Ustaritz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le trait de Joseba Agirrezabalaga inaugure la nouvelle saison de tTok. L’exposition Arrast (onomatopée de l’action de tracer) regroupe 34 œuvres, la majorité sur papier. Elles sont autant de fenêtres ouvertes à la libre pensée, l’artiste utilisant le dessin automatique comme point de départ. L’espace est habillé d’une ambiance graphique forte.

Horaires : Mardi : 17h00 – 20h00. Mercredi : 9h00 – 16h00. Jeudi : 15h00 – 18h00 ou sur rendez vous..

1 Purguko kurutzeko plaza

Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Joseba Agirrezabalaga’s line inaugurates tTok’s new season. The Arrast exhibition (onomatopoeia for the action of drawing) features 34 works, the majority on paper. They are all windows open to free thought, the artist using automatic drawing as a starting point. The space has a strong graphic atmosphere.

Opening hours: Tuesday: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Wednesday: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Thursday: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm or by appointment.

La línea de Joseba Agirrezabalaga abre la nueva temporada en tTok. La exposición Arrast (onomatopeya para la acción de dibujar) reúne 34 obras, la mayoría sobre papel. Todas ellas son ventanas abiertas al pensamiento libre, en las que el artista utiliza el dibujo automático como punto de partida. El espacio tiene una fuerte atmósfera gráfica.

Horario de apertura: Martes: 17.00 – 20.00 h. Miércoles: 9:00 – 16:00 Jueves: 15:00 – 18:00 o con cita previa.

Der Strich von Joseba Agirrezabalaga eröffnet die neue Saison von tTok. Die Ausstellung Arrast (onomatopoetisch für die Handlung des Zeichnens) umfasst 34 Werke, die meisten davon auf Papier. Sie sind wie Fenster, die dem freien Denken geöffnet sind, wobei der Künstler das automatische Zeichnen als Ausgangspunkt verwendet. Der Raum ist in eine starke grafische Atmosphäre gekleidet.

Öffnungszeiten: Dienstag: 17.00 – 20.00 Uhr. Mittwoch: 9.00 – 16.00 Uhr. Donnerstag: 15.00 – 18.00 Uhr oder nach Vereinbarung.

