Exposition d’artistes : Biennale Art et Handicap de Sainte-Maxime 1 promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 20 septembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

A l’occasion de la Biennale Art et Handicap, Sainte-Maxime accueille à l’Espace Maxime Moreau des artistes en situation de handicap mental..

2023-09-20 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

1 promenade A. Simon Lorière Espace Maxime Moreau

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



For the sixth edition of the Biennale Art et Handicap, Sainte-Maxime welcomes artists with mental disabilities to the Espace Maxime Moreau.



The works on show have been created with the help of artists, teachers and volunteers on the theme of animality.



The naive approach is unfiltered. The execution is sometimes obsessive. But for those without the words, art confirms its dimension of universal expression.



This vector of self-confidence and self-esteem enables people with disabilities to participate in the field of expression and communication.

En el marco de la Bienal de Arte y Discapacidad, Sainte-Maxime acoge en el Espace Maxime Moreau a artistas con discapacidad psíquica.

Anlässlich der Biennale Kunst und Behinderung empfängt Sainte-Maxime im Espace Maxime Moreau Künstler mit geistigen Behinderungen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime