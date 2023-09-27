Il était une fois le monde… 1 Place Sainte-Croix Loudun, 27 septembre 2023, Loudun.

Loudun,Vienne

Anthro’Potes – L’anthropologie de terrain

D’après un scénario donné, les participants se mettent dans la peau d’un anthropologue, fouillent une sépulture fictive et essayent de retracer l’histoire du défunt et de son inhumation.

Un atelier animé par l’Espace Mendès France

Pour les 9 ans et plus

Réservation conseillée.

2023-09-27 fin : 2023-09-27 . EUR.

1 Place Sainte-Croix Médiathèque

Loudun 86200 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Anthro’Potes – Anthropology in the field

Based on a given scenario, participants put themselves in the shoes of an anthropologist, excavate a fictitious burial site and try to retrace the history of the deceased and his or her burial.

A workshop run by Espace Mendès France

Ages 9 and up

Reservation recommended

Anthro’Potes – Antropología sobre el terreno

A partir de un escenario dado, los participantes se ponen en la piel de un antropólogo, excavan un enterramiento ficticio e intentan trazar la historia del difunto y de su sepultura.

Taller organizado por el Espace Mendès France

A partir de 9 años

Se recomienda reservar

Anthro’Potes – Feldanthropologie

Nach einem vorgegebenen Szenario schlüpfen die Teilnehmer in die Rolle eines Anthropologen, graben eine fiktive Grabstätte aus und versuchen, die Geschichte des Verstorbenen und seiner Bestattung nachzuvollziehen.

Ein Workshop, der vom Espace Mendès France geleitet wird

Für Kinder ab 9 Jahren

Reservierung empfohlen

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Loudunais