Calendrier de l’avent, un jour un cadeau 1 place Sainte Catherine – Châtellerault, 1 décembre 2023, Châtellerault.

Châtellerault,Vienne

Partagez votre magie de Noël en réalisant un cadeau solidaire !

Nous reconduisons cette année encore le projet « boîte solidaire », préparez un petit cadeau pour les personnes dans le besoin et déposez-le à l’office de tourisme de Châtellerault. Collecte jusqu’au 21/12.

En collaboration avec le CCAS de Bonneuil-Matours pour la redistribution des cadeaux.

Un cadeau = un sourire.

2023-12-01 fin : 2023-12-01 12:30:00. .

1 place Sainte Catherine –

Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? Share your Christmas magic by making a gift for charity!

We’re running the « solidarity box » project again this year. Make a small gift for people in need and drop it off at the Châtellerault tourist office. Collection until 12/21.

In collaboration with the CCAS of Bonneuil-Matours for the redistribution of gifts.

A gift = a smile

? ¡Comparta su magia navideña haciendo un regalo solidario!

Este año volvemos a poner en marcha el proyecto « caja solidaria ». Haz un pequeño regalo para personas necesitadas y entrégalo en la Oficina de Turismo de Châtellerault. Recogida hasta el 21/12.

En colaboración con el CCAS de Bonneuil-Matours para la redistribución de regalos.

Un regalo = una sonrisa

? Teilen Sie Ihren Weihnachtszauber, indem Sie ein solidarisches Geschenk herstellen!

Auch in diesem Jahr führen wir wieder das Projekt « Solidarbox » durch. Bereiten Sie ein kleines Geschenk für Menschen in Not vor und geben Sie es in der Touristeninformation von Châtellerault ab. Sammeln Sie bis zum 21.12.

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem CCAS von Bonneuil-Matours für die Weiterverteilung der Geschenke.

Ein Geschenk = ein Lächeln

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par ACAP