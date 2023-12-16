TOUT SAVOIR SUR LA CYBERSÉCURITÉ 1 Place Sainte Catherine Bar-le-Duc, 1 décembre 2023, Bar-le-Duc.

Bar-le-Duc,Meuse

Avec la participation exceptionnelle de Raymond PFEIFFER, enquêteur en technologies numériques vous dit tout sur la cybersécurité.

A l’approche des fêtes, soyons sereins pour naviguer en toute tranquillité sur internet.

Entrée gratuite.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.

1 Place Sainte Catherine Centre socioculturel de la Côte Sainte Catherine

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



With the exceptional participation of Raymond PFEIFFER, digital technologies investigator, tells you all about cybersecurity.

As the festive season approaches, let’s take the worry out of surfing the web.

Free admission.

Con la participación excepcional de Raymond PFEIFFER, investigador en tecnología digital, le cuenta todo sobre la ciberseguridad.

En vísperas de las fiestas, tomémonos las cosas con calma y naveguemos por Internet con total tranquilidad.

Entrada gratuita.

Mit der außergewöhnlichen Teilnahme von Raymond PFEIFFER, Ermittler für digitale Technologien, erfahren Sie alles über Cybersicherheit.

Lassen Sie uns angesichts der bevorstehenden Feiertage gelassen sein, damit wir uns in aller Ruhe im Internet bewegen können.

Freier Eintritt.

