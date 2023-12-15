SPECTACLE – SURPRISE-PARTY CHEZ LES CAPULET 1 Place Sainte-Catherine Bar-le-Duc, 15 décembre 2023, Bar-le-Duc.

Bar-le-Duc,Meuse

Un évènement théâtral et musical, festif et immersif, imaginé par la compagnie Mavra, familière de l’acb pour y avoir présenté plusieurs créations, mené de nombreuses actions culturelles, et pour avoir participé à plusieurs éditions du festival RenaissanceS.

Variation autour de « Roméo et Juliette » – plus précisément autour de la scène du coup de foudre entre les adolescents lors du fameux bal des Capulet – ce spectacle offre une expérience unique : vivre une soirée chez les Capulet, dans une ambiance tout droit sortie des années 60…

À coup de tubes revisités et de concours de twist, l’une des plus célèbres scènes de théâtre se transforme en une fête mémorable !. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-15 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-15 22:15:00. 10 EUR.

1 Place Sainte-Catherine Salle Dumas

Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est



A theatrical and musical event, festive and immersive, imagined by the Mavra company, familiar with the acb for having presented several creations there, led numerous cultural actions, and participated in several editions of the RenaissanceS festival.

A variation on « Romeo and Juliet » – more specifically, the scene in which the teenagers fall in love at first sight at the famous Capulet ball – this show offers a unique experience: experience an evening at the Capulet home, in an atmosphere straight out of the 60s?

With revisited hits and a twist contest, one of the most famous theatrical scenes is transformed into a party to remember!

Un acontecimiento teatral y musical, festivo y envolvente, ideado por la compañía Mavra, que conoce bien la acb por haber presentado allí varias creaciones, liderado diversas iniciativas culturales y participado en varias ediciones del festival RenaissanceS.

Este espectáculo, una variación de « Romeo y Julieta », más concretamente de la escena en la que los adolescentes se enamoran a primera vista en el famoso baile de los Capuleto, ofrece una experiencia única: una velada con los Capuleto, en un ambiente sacado de los años 60..

Una de las escenas más famosas del teatro se transformará en una fiesta inolvidable

Ein festliches und immersives Theater- und Musikereignis, das von der Theatergruppe Mavra erdacht wurde, die mit dem acb vertraut ist, da sie dort mehrere Kreationen aufgeführt, zahlreiche kulturelle Aktionen durchgeführt und an mehreren Ausgaben des Festivals RenaissanceS teilgenommen hat.

Das Stück ist eine Variation von « Romeo und Julia » – genauer gesagt der Szene, in der sich die beiden Teenager auf dem berühmten Ball der Capulets ineinander verlieben

Mit neu interpretierten Hits und Twist-Wettbewerben wird eine der berühmtesten Theaterszenen in eine unvergessliche Party verwandelt!

