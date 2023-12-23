CONCERT DE GOSPEL – VILLENEUVE-LÈS-BÉZIERS 1 Place Roger Salengro Villeneuve-lès-Béziers, 23 décembre 2023 19:00, Villeneuve-lès-Béziers.

Villeneuve-lès-Béziers,Hérault

Gospel Fever Crew vous invite pour leur concert ! Le groupe s’est formé autour d’une passion commune pour la gospel music afro-américaine. Nos artistes ont en effet la « fièvre du gospel » et chantent avec ferveur et émotion un répertoire de gospel music traditionnel, aimant retourner aux sources de cette musique unique en son genre, tout en sachant revisiter avec engouement des chansons iconiques.

1 Place Roger Salengro

Villeneuve-lès-Béziers 34420 Hérault Occitanie



Gospel Fever Crew invites you to their concert! The group was formed around a shared passion for Afro-American gospel music. Our artists have « gospel fever » and sing a repertoire of traditional gospel music with fervor and emotion, loving to return to the roots of this unique music, while revisiting iconic songs with gusto

¡Gospel Fever Crew te invita a su concierto! El grupo se formó en torno a una pasión compartida por la música gospel afroamericana. Nuestros artistas tienen « fiebre gospel » y cantan un repertorio de música gospel tradicional con fervor y emoción, amando volver a las raíces de esta música única, mientras revisitan canciones icónicas con gusto

Die Gospel Fever Crew lädt Sie zu ihrem Konzert ein! Die Band hat sich aus einer gemeinsamen Leidenschaft für die afroamerikanische Gospelmusik heraus gegründet. Unsere Künstler haben das « Gospelfieber » und singen mit Inbrunst und Emotionen ein Repertoire traditioneller Gospelmusik, wobei sie gerne zu den Wurzeln dieser einzigartigen Musik zurückkehren und gleichzeitig mit Begeisterung ikonische Lieder neu interpretieren

