29e Prix Jean Monnet – Rencontre avec Amélie Nothomb et remise de prix 1 place Robert Schumann Cognac, 18 novembre 2023, Cognac.

Cognac,Charente

Rencontre avec Amélie Nothomb, une grande voix de la littérature, lauréate 2023, animée par Patricia Martin.

Remise du prix Jean Monnet par le Président du Conseil départemental de la Charente.

Suivie par un cocktail offert par la Maison Cognac Monnet !.

2023-11-18 17:45:00 fin : 2023-11-18 20:15:00. .

1 place Robert Schumann Théâtre de l’Avant-Scène

Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Meeting with Amélie Nothomb, a leading literary figure and 2023 winner, hosted by Patricia Martin.

Presentation of the Jean Monnet Prize by the President of the Charente Departmental Council.

Followed by a cocktail reception hosted by Maison Cognac Monnet!

Encuentro con Amélie Nothomb, destacada figura literaria y ganadora del Premio 2023, a cargo de Patricia Martin.

Entrega del Premio Jean Monnet por el Presidente del Consejo Departamental de Charente.

A continuación, cóctel ofrecido por Cognac Monnet

Treffen mit Amélie Nothomb, einer großen Stimme der Literatur und Preisträgerin 2023, moderiert von Patricia Martin.

Verleihung des Jean-Monnet-Preises durch den Präsidenten des Departementsrats der Charente.

Anschließend Cocktail auf Einladung des Hauses Cognac Monnet!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Destination Cognac