PARCOURS DE VISITE POUR LA SAISON DE NOËL

(Re)découvrez le parcours de visite du site verrier de Meisenthal à l’occasion de la saison de Noël avec notamment

LE MUSÉE DU VERRE

EXPOSITIONS PERMANENTES – ENTREZ DANS L’HISTOIRE

Trois salles d’exposition pour découvrir l’alchimie du verre et les savoir-faire convoqués pour le transformer, l’incroyable diversité des productions régionales et les œuvres magistrales imaginées par des artistes à Meisenthal, d’Émile Gallé aux créateurs contemporains qui œuvrent aujourd’hui dans les ateliers du CIAV.

EXPOSITIONS TEMPORAIRES – SORTIR DU MOULE

L’exposition présente des pièces imaginées depuis une quinzaine d’années dans les ateliers du Centre International d’Art Verrier par de nombreux designers qui ont développé, avec la complicité des verriers, une approche critique des procédures de production traditionnelles en s’émancipant de l’utilisation de moules de soufflage conventionnels.

LES BOULES DE NOËL DE MEISENTHAL, UNE TRADITION CONTEMPORAINE

Une vitrine déployant l’ensemble des boules de Noël de Meisenthal éditées depuis 1999 ponctue le parcours.

UN NOËL À MEISENTHAL

Demandez le livret-jeu conçu pour une découverte ludique du musée en famille.

Disponible gratuitement à l’entrée du musée.

CENTRE INTERNATIONAL D’ART VERRIER / CIAV

LES COULISSES DE LA CRÉATION DE LA BOULE DE NOËL 2023 – EXPOSITION TEMPORAIRE

Au sein de la Galerie du CIAV, entrez dans les coulisses de la création de la boule de Noël, millésime 2023.

L’ATELIER VU DU CIEL – DÉMONSTRATIONS DE SOUFFLAGE DE BOULES DE NOËL

En 1999, le CIAV sauvegardait les techniques de production des boules de Noël telles que pratiquées à Goetzenbruck de 1858 à 1964. Depuis lors, ses verriers perpétuent cette tradition en la croisant avec des questionnements contemporains. Du haut d’une mezzanine vous vivrez le ballet hypnotique des verriers et serez les témoins privilégiés de la fabrication de la boule 2023.

La démonstration de soufflage sera commentée par les souffleurs de verre toutes les ½ heures de 14h15 à 17h45 (dernière démonstration à 17h45).

INFOS PRATIQUES

L’accès à l’intégralité du parcours de visite (Musée du Verre + Centre International d’Art Verrier + Halle Verrière) est proposé à tarif exceptionnel durant la saison Un Noël à Meisenthal.

Vous pourrez acheter votre billet d’entrée directement au cabanon en face de l’entrée du musée, ou au sein de la boutique (en complément de votre achat de boules de Noël).

Les dernières ventes de billets d’entrée se font à 17h00.

Retrouvez plus d’infos au 03 87 96 81 22 ou via www.site-verrier-meisenthal.fr. Tout public

TOUR ITINERARY FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

(Re)discover the Meisenthal glassworks tour for the Christmas season, including

THE GLASS MUSEUM

PERMANENT EXHIBITIONS – STEP INTO HISTORY

Three exhibition rooms to discover the alchemy of glass and the skills required to transform it, the incredible diversity of regional production and the masterpieces imagined by artists in Meisenthal, from Émile Gallé to the contemporary designers working today in the CIAV workshops.

TEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS – BREAKING THE MOLD

The exhibition presents pieces imagined over the last fifteen years in the workshops of the Centre International d?Art Verrier by a number of designers who, in collaboration with glassmakers, have developed a critical approach to traditional production procedures, freeing themselves from the use of conventional blow molds.

MEISENTHAL CHRISTMAS BAUBLES, A CONTEMPORARY TRADITION

A showcase displaying all the Meisenthal Christmas baubles produced since 1999 punctuates the tour.

CHRISTMAS IN MEISENTHAL

Ask for the booklet-game designed for a fun discovery of the museum with the whole family.

Available free of charge at the museum entrance.

CENTER INTERNATIONAL D?ART VERRIER / CIAV

BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE CHRISTMAS BAUBLE 2023 – TEMPORARY EXHIBITION

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the 2023 Christmas bauble in the CIAV Gallery.

L?ATELIER VU DU CIEL – CHRISTMAS BAUBLE BLOWING DEMONSTRATIONS

In 1999, CIAV rescued the Christmas bauble production techniques practiced in Goetzenbruck from 1858 to 1964. Since then, its glassmakers have been perpetuating this tradition, combining it with contemporary issues. From the top of a mezzanine, you can experience the hypnotic ballet of the glassmakers, and witness first-hand the making of the 2023 bauble.

The glassblowing demonstration will be commented by the glassblowers every ½ hour from 2.15pm to 5.45pm (last demonstration at 5.45pm).

PRACTICAL INFO

Access to the entire visit (Musée du Verre + Centre International d?Art Verrier + Halle Verrière) is offered at an exceptional rate during the Un Noël à Meisenthal season.

You can buy your admission ticket directly at the booth opposite the museum entrance, or in the gift store (in addition to your purchase of Christmas ornaments).

Last ticket sales take place at 5pm.

For further information, call 03 87 96 81 22 or visit www.site-verrier-meisenthal.fr

ITINERARIO TURÍSTICO PARA LA TEMPORADA NAVIDEÑA

(Re)descubra el itinerario turístico de la fábrica de vidrio de Meisenthal para la temporada navideña, que incluye

EL MUSEO DEL VIDRIO

EXPOSICIONES PERMANENTES – ENTRE EN LA HISTORIA

Tres salas de exposición para descubrir la alquimia del vidrio y los oficios necesarios para transformarlo, la increíble diversidad de la producción regional y las obras maestras creadas por los artistas de Meisenthal, desde Émile Gallé hasta los diseñadores contemporáneos que trabajan hoy en los talleres del CIAV.

EXPOSICIONES TEMPORALES – ROMPER LOS MOLDES

Esta exposición presenta piezas creadas durante los últimos quince años en los talleres del Centre International d’Art Verrier por una serie de diseñadores que, con la ayuda de vidrieros, han desarrollado un enfoque crítico de los procedimientos de producción tradicionales rompiendo con el uso de moldes de soplado convencionales.

LOS ADORNOS NAVIDEÑOS DE MEISENTHAL, UNA TRADICIÓN CONTEMPORÁNEA

Una vitrina con todos los adornos navideños de Meisenthal producidos desde 1999 completa la visita.

NAVIDAD EN MEISENTHAL

Solicite el folleto-juego diseñado para descubrir el museo de forma divertida con toda la familia.

Disponible gratuitamente en la entrada del museo.

CENTRO INTERNACIONAL DE ARTE VERRIER / CIAV

ENTRE BASTIDORES DE LA CREACIÓN DE LA CHRISTMAS BAUBLE 2023 – EXPOSICIÓN TEMPORAL

En la Galería CIAV, descubra entre bastidores la creación de la bola de Navidad 2023.

L’ATELIER VU DU CIEL – DEMOSTRACIONES DE SOPLADO DE BOLAS DE NAVIDAD

En 1999, el CIAV salvaguardó las técnicas de fabricación de las bolas de Navidad utilizadas en Goetzenbruck entre 1858 y 1964. Desde entonces, sus vidrieros perpetúan esta tradición combinándola con temas contemporáneos. Desde lo alto de un entresuelo, podrá experimentar el hipnótico ballet de los vidrieros y presenciar de primera mano cómo se fabrica la bola 2023.

La demostración de soplado de vidrio será comentada por los sopladores de vidrio cada ½ hora de 14.15 a 17.45 (última demostración a las 17.45).

INFORMACIÓN PRÁCTICA

El acceso a todo el recorrido (Musée du Verre + Centre International d’Art Verrier + Halle Verrière) está disponible a un precio especial durante la temporada Un Noël à Meisenthal.

Puede comprar su billete de entrada directamente en la tienda de regalos situada frente a la entrada del museo, o en la tienda de regalos (además de sus chucherías navideñas).

La última venta de entradas tendrá lugar a las 17.00 horas.

Para más información, llame al 03 87 96 81 22 o visite www.site-verrier-meisenthal.fr

BESUCHERRUNDGANG FÜR DIE WEIHNACHTSZEIT

(Wieder-)Entdecken Sie den Besichtigungsparcours der Glashütte Meisenthal anlässlich der Weihnachtssaison mit u. a

DAS GLASMUSEUM

DAUERAUSSTELLUNGEN – TRETEN SIE IN DIE GESCHICHTE EIN!

Drei Ausstellungsräume, in denen Sie die Alchemie des Glases und die für seine Verarbeitung erforderlichen Fertigkeiten, die unglaubliche Vielfalt der regionalen Produktion und die meisterhaften Werke entdecken können, die von den Künstlern in Meisenthal erdacht wurden, von Émile Gallé bis zu den zeitgenössischen Schöpfern, die heute in den Ateliers des CIAV arbeiten.

SONDERAUSSTELLUNGEN – AUS DER FORM GERATEN

Die Ausstellung zeigt Stücke, die in den letzten 15 Jahren in den Ateliers des Centre International d’Art Verrier von zahlreichen Designern entworfen wurden, die in Zusammenarbeit mit den Glasmachern einen kritischen Ansatz zu den traditionellen Produktionsverfahren entwickelt haben, indem sie sich von der Verwendung herkömmlicher Blasformen emanzipierten.

DIE WEIHNACHTSKUGELN VON MEISENTHAL, EINE ZEITGENÖSSISCHE TRADITION

Eine Vitrine mit allen Meisenthaler Weihnachtskugeln, die seit 1999 herausgegeben wurden, vervollständigt den Rundgang.

WEIHNACHTEN IN MEISENTHAL

Fragen Sie nach dem Spielheft, das für eine spielerische Entdeckung des Museums mit der ganzen Familie konzipiert wurde.

Es ist kostenlos am Eingang des Museums erhältlich.

INTERNATIONALES ZENTRUM FÜR GLASKUNST / CIAV

HINTER DEN KULISSEN DER ENTSTEHUNG DER WEIHNACHTSKUGEL 2023 – SONDERAUSSTELLUNG

In der Galerie des CIAV können Sie einen Blick hinter die Kulissen der Kreation der Weihnachtskugel, Jahrgang 2023, werfen.

DIE WERKSTATT AUS DER LUFT – VORFÜHRUNGEN ZUM BLASEN VON WEIHNACHTSKUGELN

1999 bewahrte der CIAV die Techniken zur Herstellung von Weihnachtskugeln, wie sie von 1858 bis 1964 in Goetzenbruck praktiziert wurden. Seitdem führen die Glasmacher diese Tradition fort, indem sie sie mit zeitgenössischen Fragestellungen verknüpfen. Von einem Zwischengeschoss aus können Sie das hypnotische Ballett der Glasmacher beobachten und die Herstellung der Kugel 2023 hautnah miterleben.

Die Blasvorführung wird von den Glasbläsern alle ½ Stunde von 14.15 bis 17.45 Uhr kommentiert (letzte Vorführung um 17.45 Uhr).

PRAKTISCHE INFOS

Der Zugang zum gesamten Besichtigungsparcours (Glasmuseum + Centre International d’Art Verrier + Halle Verrière) wird während der Saison Un Noël à Meisenthal zu einem Sonderpreis angeboten.

Sie können Ihre Eintrittskarte direkt an der Hütte vor dem Museumseingang oder im Museumsshop kaufen (zusätzlich zu Ihrem Kauf von Weihnachtskugeln).

Der letzte Verkauf von Eintrittskarten findet um 17.00 Uhr statt.

Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter der Telefonnummer 03 87 96 81 22 oder über www.site-verrier-meisenthal.fr

