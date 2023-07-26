BIBLIOTHÈQUE MOBILE 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal, 26 juillet 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

La bibliothèque mobile fera cette année escale au site Verrier de Meisenthal.

L’artiste Manu Perez animera sur place un atelier portrait

A l’intérieur en cas de pluie, sinon dans la cour intérieure du site verrier.

Mercredi 2023-07-26 13:30:00 fin : 2023-07-26 17:00:00. EUR.

1 Place Robert Schuman Site verrier de Meisenthal, cour intérieure

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



This year, the mobile library will be stopping off at the Meisenthal glassworks.

Artist Manu Perez will lead a portrait workshop on site

Indoors in case of rain, otherwise in the inner courtyard of the glassworks

Este año, la biblioteca móvil se detendrá en la cristalería Meisenthal.

El artista Manu Pérez impartirá un taller de retratos in situ

En caso de lluvia, en el patio interior de la cristalería

Die mobile Bibliothek macht dieses Jahr am Glashüttenstandort Meisenthal Station.

Der Künstler Manu Perez wird vor Ort einen Portraitworkshop leiten

Bei Regen drinnen, sonst im Innenhof des Glashüttengeländes

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE