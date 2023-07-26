BIBLIOTHÈQUE MOBILE 1 Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal
Meisenthal,Moselle
La bibliothèque mobile fera cette année escale au site Verrier de Meisenthal.
L’artiste Manu Perez animera sur place un atelier portrait
A l’intérieur en cas de pluie, sinon dans la cour intérieure du site verrier.
Mercredi 2023-07-26 13:30:00 fin : 2023-07-26 17:00:00. EUR.
This year, the mobile library will be stopping off at the Meisenthal glassworks.
Artist Manu Perez will lead a portrait workshop on site
Indoors in case of rain, otherwise in the inner courtyard of the glassworks
Este año, la biblioteca móvil se detendrá en la cristalería Meisenthal.
El artista Manu Pérez impartirá un taller de retratos in situ
En caso de lluvia, en el patio interior de la cristalería
Die mobile Bibliothek macht dieses Jahr am Glashüttenstandort Meisenthal Station.
Der Künstler Manu Perez wird vor Ort einen Portraitworkshop leiten
Bei Regen drinnen, sonst im Innenhof des Glashüttengeländes
