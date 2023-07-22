VOIR LES PYRÉNÉES DEPUIS LE CAYLUS : BALADE A CASTELNAU-LE-LEZ AVEC TERRITOIRES DE DÉCOUVERTE 1 Place Martin Luther-King Castelnau-le-Lez, 22 juillet 2023, Castelnau-le-Lez.

Castelnau-le-Lez,Hérault

Cette balade dans l’environnement géologique de Castelnau-le-Lez vous emmène à la découverte des roches des sous-bois de Castelnau-Le-Lez et vous propulse vers un passé témoin de la formation des Pyrénées..

2023-07-22 08:30:00 fin : 2023-07-22 11:30:00. EUR.

1 Place Martin Luther-King

Castelnau-le-Lez 34170 Hérault Occitanie



This walk in the geological environment of Castelnau-le-Lez takes you on a discovery of the rocks in the undergrowth of Castelnau-Le-Lez and propels you towards a past that bears witness to the formation of the Pyrenees.

Este paseo por el entorno geológico de Castelnau-le-Lez le llevará a descubrir las rocas del sotobosque de Castelnau-Le-Lez, transportándole a una época que fue testigo de la formación de los Pirineos.

Dieser Spaziergang in der geologischen Umgebung von Castelnau-le-Lez führt Sie zu den Felsen im Unterholz von Castelnau-Le-Lez und katapultiert Sie in eine Vergangenheit, die Zeuge der Entstehung der Pyrenäen ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT MONTPELLIER